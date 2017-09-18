Debut Novel Mixes Romance with Supernatural Elements and Celebrity Culture

Women of all ages are sure to enjoy this story of love, loss, heartbreak and family.

Love arrives in unexpected circumstances. There’s no telling when it will come to you. Marguerite Nardone Gruen’s “The Band 4: The Air We Breathe” depicts an unlikely love story between two people from different walks of life.

Protagonist Marguerite has been under the strict supervision of her parents for twenty-seven years of her existence. While away from her parents for the first time in London, she encounters Chase Martin, one of the members of a highly successful band, in a coffee shop. Unbeknownst to Marguerite, the young man is riddled with stress and anxiety, wanting to leave the world of fame behind him. Sparks fly between the two and although they don’t understand why they are drawn to one another, they begin to fall in love. As Chase and Marguerite navigate their feelings, they realize that their love will not come easy.

Aside from the romance, Gruen’s debut novel offers a hint of the supernatural. “The couple can feel each other. They don’t understand how that could be possible, having never heard of anything like that before,” she says.

Readers have appreciated the love story between the two central characters. “That turned out to be a surprisingly welcome change from the spicy-hot romances that fill the shelves today,” according to a customer on Amazon.

Copies of "The Band 4" are available for purchase on selected online bookstores.





About the Author

Marguerite Nardone Gruen’s idea for “The Band 4” came to her in a dream. After writing her dream down, she then began to bring her story to life by expanding her characters. She also highly enjoys watching March Madness basketball and is a huge football fan.