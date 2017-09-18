Health Coach Provides Diverse Tools for Enhanced Well-Being

“each of us can maintain high levels of success across each wellness domain for a lifetime, if we make it a priority, believe, and continue to utilize effective tools to define and accomplish our goals. However, we are all unique. There is no ‘one way’ to optimal wellness.”

Whether you’re striving to accomplish a single New Year’s resolution or aim for lifelong well-being, The Wellness Compass Travel Guide: Tools for a Successful Lifelong Journey by veteran health coach Joda P. Derrickson provides tools to successfully navigate life’s obstacles and stay on course to accomplish your goals and life’s purpose.

Derrickson believes that “each of us can maintain high levels of success across each wellness domain for a lifetime, if we make it a priority, believe, and continue to utilize effective tools to define and accomplish our goals. However, we are all unique. There is no ‘one way’ to optimal wellness.” Based on her experience as a researcher, health coach, and teacher, Derrickson provides a cost-effective yet flexible platform for individuals and professionals to use and adapt for a lifetime of balanced well-being.

“Overall, The Wellness Compass Travel Guide is a worthy read that encourages each of us to live a healthier life and be a better person in the process.”—Blue Ink Review

“The WCTG was just what I needed to articulate my goals, set priorities and balance these with all the other daily, weekly, and monthly obligations I needed to meet.”—Joe Simmons, Amazon customer

The Wellness Compass Travel Guide was initially exhibited at LitFire Publishing’s booth at the 2017 AJC Decatur Book Festival, from September 1 to 3. In addition to paperback and affordable digital versions of the book, Derrickson offers all tools—self-assessments and activities—for free on her website, www.wellnesscompasstravelguide.com, with hopes that “anyone, anywhere, anytime can use these resources to improve their well-being.”





The Wellness Compass Travel Guide: Tools for a Successful Lifelong Journey

Written by Joda P. Derrickson, PhD, RDN, ACSM EP-C, CHC

Paperback | ISBN 978-1-5320-1205-1 | $30.95

E-book | ISBN 978-1-5230-1230-3 | $3.99



Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and iUniverse.





About the Author

Joda P. Derrickson holds a PhD in nutrition science. She is a registered dietitian nutritionist, an ACSM certified exercise physiologist, and an NSHC certified health coach who resides in Kailua, Hawaii. Derrickson is passionate about facilitating well-being and empowering personal growth.