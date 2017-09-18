iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus arrive at Sky Mobile on 22 September

Sky Mobile announced it will offer the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus beginning 15 September at sky.com/shop/mobile, and both will be available starting on 22 September. For complete pricing details, please visit sky.com/shop/mobile

Liz Wynn, Sky’s Director of Mobile, said: “Sky Mobile was created to shake up the mobile industry to reflect how people use their phones today – especially our Swap plans. Swap12 is designed for people who want a new phone every year, while Swap24 offers customers our lowest monthly price. We’re really pleased to add the incredible iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus to our line-up and give customers complete flexibility to change their mix each month, with data plans ranging from 500MB to 10GB. We’re the only network that allows customers to roll over and share all their unused data for up to three years, and most importantly swap to the latest iPhone every year.”

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone featuring a new glass and aluminium design in three beautiful finishes - space grey, silver and a new gold – made with the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, Retina HD displays, A11 Bionic chip and is designed for the ultimate augmented experience. The world’s most popular camera gets even better and wireless charging brings a powerful new capability to iPhone. iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing customers to capture stunning portraits with a shallow depth of field effect in five different lighting styles.

Additionally, iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, will be available to pre-order with Sky Mobile on 27 October. iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glass and stainless steel design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging, an improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilization and Face ID, enabled by the new TrueDepth camera.

Sky Mobile offers choice, flexibility and great value; so customers don’t waste money paying for what they don’t need. With Roll, each month any unused data is automatically rolled over into a Sky Piggybank and saved for up to three years, for customers to dip into whenever they like.

Customers can also choose to change their plan whenever they like with Mix – meaning if they need more or less data they can change their Mix and switch between Unlimited and PAYU Calls and Texts. With Sky Mobile’s Save, Sky TV customers benefit from free Unlimited Calls and Texts.

With Sync, Sky TV customers can sync Sky+ recordings with their phone to create their own personal playlist to watch wherever they are.

The new iPhones will be available on both Swap24 and Swap12. Swap12 allows customers to get the latest model every year, while Swap24 offers Sky Mobile’s lowest monthly price.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit sky.com/shop/mobile

For more details on iPhone please visit www.apple.com

Notes to editors

Sky Mobile at a glance:

Roll: customers can redeem rolled-over data in 1GB increments. Data in Sky Piggybank expires after three years

Mix: customers can switch their calls, text and data package at any time during their contract. Downgrades are effective in the month following selection

Save: free unlimited calls and texts will end on cancellation of TV subscription and standard published prices will apply

Swap: Subject to status and credit check. 24 month interest free loan required for cost of each new Swap12 phone. 30 month interest free loan required for Swap24. Data Plan required for duration of Swap plan. Swap after 12 months on Swap12; after 24 months on Swap24. Sky will buy the old Sky phone and credit your loan account with proceeds. Loan must be paid in full to Swap. Phone condition criteria and market value adjustment may apply. Model subject to availability. 18+. Terms apply. See sky.com/swaphelp for details.

