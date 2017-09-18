Historic Kinross House Estate is the latest exclusive use property to join Luxury Scotland

"I am delighted to welcome Kinross Houss as our newest member. Exclusive use properties in this part of Scotland are now very much in demand. Kinross House together with Lews Castle and many of our other prime properties enables Luxury Scotland to offer the very best of venues for private celebrations, exclusive family vacations and corporate events" Jeremy Hawkings CEO

Kinross House Estate, on the banks of Loch Leven in Scotland, is the latest property to join Luxury Scotland’s group of the finest Scottish hotels and travel destinations. A magnificent Scottish mansion house set in over 100 acres of formal gardens and natural woodland, Kinross House Estate is renowned as one of Scotland’s top exclusive use venues and establishes Luxury Scotland as a key portal for anyone considering a first class exclusive use event in Scotland.

Dating back to 1685, Kinross House was designed by Sir William Bruce and is considered the first and most important neoclassical Palladian mansion built in Scotland. The Kinross House Estate sits on the edge of Loch Leven and includes Loch Leven Castle where Mary Queen of Scotland was imprisoned in 1567. In 2011, Donald Fothergill acquired the property and heralded the start of a massive renovation project that would return this magnificent building to its former glory while sensitively incorporating modern luxury accommodation and state of the art facilities into the building. The restoration work was completed in 2013 and Kinross House won the prestigious Historic Houses Association and Sotheby’s UK Restoration Award of the year.

Today the Kinross House Estate represents one of Scotland’s most prestigious venues. Less than an hour’s drive from Edinburgh and Glasgow and their international airports, Kinross House offers and extraordinary experience with lavish exclusive use accommodation in a marvellous historic setting. The names of its public spaces, The Grand Salon, Gentlemen’s Drawing Room, Ladies Drawing Room, The Garden Room and Library, reflect a bygone age which has come to life again through a stunning restoration programme.

In 1726, Daniel Defoe, the famous author of Robinson Crusoe, said "This is the most beautiful piece of architecture, for a private gentleman’s seat, in all of Scotland.

Jeremy Hawkings, CEO of Luxury Scotland is quoted as saying: “I am delighted to welcome Kinross House as our newest member. Exclusive use properties in this part of Scotland are now very much in demand. Kinross House together with Lews Castle and many of our other prime properties enables Luxury Scotland to offer the very best of venues for private celebrations, exclusive family vacations and corporate events”.

Exclusive use includes the hire of Kinross House with accommodation in 14 lavish bedrooms. Small, private dinner parties for up to 34 people can be held in The Dining Room and elegant banquets for up to 80 people can be staged in the hugely impressive Grand Salon. The estate includes the Coach House which provides a further ten en-suite bedrooms and a fully equipped private spa.

