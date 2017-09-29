Sophie Personne to Speak at the 50th iDate Dating Industry Conference in London on October 3-4, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Sophie Personne will present at the 50th international iDate Dating Industry Conference on October 3-4, 2017 in London.



Sophie Personne, Relationship Expert, will speak on a panel using coaching and events to boost your profitability and enhance your clients journey.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_rspgYarsg



The 2017 iDate Conference held this October is the largest trade show for the U.K. and Euro dating business, with founders and CEOs of the largest regional mobile and online dating companies in attendance.



Registration for the event can be made at http://www.idate2017.com/register-london-2017.php





ABOUT SOPHIE PERSONNE



Sophie Personne is a Relationships Expert and Author/ Speaker. She left the corporate world in 2012 and subsequently retrained in NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming). She now helps people who are:



Single and struggling to meet the right person

Experiencing marriage and relationship problems

Having issues with kids or family members

Struggling with business partnerships, staff or colleagues

Experiencing personal difficulties such as anxiety, depression or lack of confidence

She published her first book ‘Your Other Half – The Guide to Better Relationships with Others & Yourself’, which reached Amazon #1 Best Selling Status when it released on Kindle in October 2016. Sophie regularly speaks at events and is currently working on her second book as well as a series of new online programmes and workshops.





ABOUT THE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE



iDate is the largest conference and and expo covering all aspects of the business of dating. Since 2004, iDate has produced over 49 conferences worldwide, providing dating business professionals education, ideas, insight and networking to identify new opportunities, gain higher levels of traffic and revenue.



iDate London assembles CEOs from European dating industry sites into one room. The event discusses online dating, mobile dating, social dating, speed dating, affiliate marketing, matchmaking, software and other forms of the business.





For more information, please visit the website http://www.idate2017.com or contact:



Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel/ Fax: USA +1 (212) 722-1744 ext 71

E-mail: info-18@internetdatingconference.com

Twitter: @idateconference

Linkedin Industry Group: http://www.linkedin.com/groups?gid=2190639



Media Relations: Courtland Brooks

Tel: USA +1 (212) 444-1636

Email: mark@courtlandbrooks.com



