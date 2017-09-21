Deliver Your News to the World

UK AI to Speak at the Chatbots & A.I. Conference in London on October 3, 2017

Catalina​ ​Butnaru,​ ​IEEE​ ​Committee​ ​Member​ ​for​ ​Wellbeing​ ​and​ ​Outreach​ ​on​ ​AI Ethics,​ ​will​ ​speak​ ​on​ ​a​ ​panel​ ​discussing​ ​scoring​ ​methods​ ​and analytics. The UTTR conference is an advanced business event on chatbots and artificial intelligenc


New York, NY, USA – WEBWIRE
The UTTR Chatbot Conference will be on October 3 at the Strand Palace Hotel in London.
The UTTR Chatbot Conference will be on October 3 at the Strand Palace Hotel in London.
 

New York, NY-- Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Reincubate will speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots ( http://uttr.com)  on October 3, 2017 in London.
 
Catalina​ ​Butnaru​ ​-​ ​UK​ ​AI​ ​Ambassador,​ ​IEEE​ ​Committee​ ​Member​ ​for​ ​Wellbeing​ ​and​ ​Outreach​ ​on​ ​AI Ethics,​ ​and​ ​VP​ ​of​ ​marketing​ ​at​ ​Reincubate​ ​-​  will​ ​speak​ ​on​ ​a​ ​panel​ ​discussing​ ​scoring​ ​methods​ ​and analytics.
 
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oK8aJKz7U54
 
Registration can be found at: http://uttr.com/register-london-2017.php
 
 
ABOUT CITY AI
 
UK​ ​AI​ ​is​ ​the​ ​local​ ​chapter​ ​of​ ​City​ ​AI,​ ​a​ ​global​ ​community​ ​of​ ​AI​ ​practitioners,​ ​founders​ ​and​ ​evangelists sharing​ ​applied​ ​AI​ ​lessons​ ​from​ ​30​ ​cities​ ​around​ ​the​ ​world,​ ​through​ ​quarterly​ ​events,​ ​workshops​ ​and interviews.​ ​City​ ​AI​ ​is​ ​creating​ ​a​ ​global​ ​database​ ​of​ ​case​ ​studies​ ​and​ ​challenges​ ​for​ ​applying​ ​AI,​ ​based on​ ​the​ ​feedback​ ​received​ ​from​ ​both​ ​practitioners​ ​and​ ​community​ ​members​ ​from​ ​every​ ​city.​ ​In​ ​the​ ​UK, City.AI​ ​has​ ​launched​ ​UK.AI​ ​and​ ​will​ ​soon​ ​be​ ​launching​ ​Cambridge.ai,​ ​Manchester.ai​ ​and​ ​Oxford.ai. To​ ​get​ ​involved​ ​in​ ​UK​ ​AI,​ ​please​ ​visit​ ​uk.city.ai​ ​or​ ​contact​ ​ uk@city.ai .
 
 
ABOUT UTTR
 
UTTR is an advanced business networking summit for professionals involved with chatbots.  Advanced topics on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps are discussed within a fast paced 1 day expo.
 
For more information, please visit the website http://www.uttr.com or contact:
 
Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.
Marketing and Logistics Representative
Tel /Fax         USA +1 (212) 722-1744
E-mail: info-20@uttr.com
 
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.

( Press Release Image: https://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/32265/213732/213732-1.png )


WebWireID213732




 
Catalina Butnaru
City AI
reincubate
chatbot conference
scoring methods


This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.

News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.