UK AI to Speak at the Chatbots & A.I. Conference in London on October 3, 2017

New York, NY-- Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Reincubate will speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots ( http://uttr.com) on October 3, 2017 in London.



Catalina​ ​Butnaru​ ​-​ ​UK​ ​AI​ ​Ambassador,​ ​IEEE​ ​Committee​ ​Member​ ​for​ ​Wellbeing​ ​and​ ​Outreach​ ​on​ ​AI Ethics,​ ​and​ ​VP​ ​of​ ​marketing​ ​at​ ​Reincubate​ ​-​ will​ ​speak​ ​on​ ​a​ ​panel​ ​discussing​ ​scoring​ ​methods​ ​and analytics.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oK8aJKz7U54



Registration can be found at: http://uttr.com/register-london-2017.php





ABOUT CITY AI



UK​ ​AI​ ​is​ ​the​ ​local​ ​chapter​ ​of​ ​City​ ​AI,​ ​a​ ​global​ ​community​ ​of​ ​AI​ ​practitioners,​ ​founders​ ​and​ ​evangelists sharing​ ​applied​ ​AI​ ​lessons​ ​from​ ​30​ ​cities​ ​around​ ​the​ ​world,​ ​through​ ​quarterly​ ​events,​ ​workshops​ ​and interviews.​ ​City​ ​AI​ ​is​ ​creating​ ​a​ ​global​ ​database​ ​of​ ​case​ ​studies​ ​and​ ​challenges​ ​for​ ​applying​ ​AI,​ ​based on​ ​the​ ​feedback​ ​received​ ​from​ ​both​ ​practitioners​ ​and​ ​community​ ​members​ ​from​ ​every​ ​city.​ ​In​ ​the​ ​UK, City.AI​ ​has​ ​launched​ ​UK.AI​ ​and​ ​will​ ​soon​ ​be​ ​launching​ ​Cambridge.ai,​ ​Manchester.ai​ ​and​ ​Oxford.ai. To​ ​get​ ​involved​ ​in​ ​UK​ ​AI,​ ​please​ ​visit​ ​uk.city.ai​ ​or​ ​contact​ ​ uk@city.ai .





ABOUT UTTR



UTTR is an advanced business networking summit for professionals involved with chatbots. Advanced topics on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps are discussed within a fast paced 1 day expo.



For more information, please visit the website http://www.uttr.com or contact:



Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel /Fax USA +1 (212) 722-1744

E-mail: info-20@uttr.com



