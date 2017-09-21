UK AI to Speak at the Chatbots & A.I. Conference in London on October 3, 2017
Catalina Butnaru, IEEE Committee Member for Wellbeing and Outreach on AI Ethics, will speak on a panel discussing scoring methods and analytics. The UTTR conference is an advanced business event on chatbots and artificial intelligenc
New York, NY-- Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Reincubate will speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots ( http://uttr.com) on October 3, 2017 in London.
Catalina Butnaru - UK AI Ambassador, IEEE Committee Member for Wellbeing and Outreach on AI Ethics, and VP of marketing at Reincubate - will speak on a panel discussing scoring methods and analytics.
Registration can be found at: http://uttr.com/register-london-2017.php
ABOUT CITY AI
UK AI is the local chapter of City AI, a global community of AI practitioners, founders and evangelists sharing applied AI lessons from 30 cities around the world, through quarterly events, workshops and interviews. City AI is creating a global database of case studies and challenges for applying AI, based on the feedback received from both practitioners and community members from every city. In the UK, City.AI has launched UK.AI and will soon be launching Cambridge.ai, Manchester.ai and Oxford.ai. To get involved in UK AI, please visit uk.city.ai or contact uk@city.ai .
ABOUT UTTR
UTTR is an advanced business networking summit for professionals involved with chatbots. Advanced topics on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps are discussed within a fast paced 1 day expo.
