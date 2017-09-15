Follow the Festival live on our Website, App and Social Media

All information and broadcasts on the Website

On our official Website, you’ll find complete information about all of the films, with the updated programme and ticket information for all screenings. We also post updates of daily events with live broadcasts, photo galleries and the latest news.

Remember that on our TV channel you can watch live broadcasts of the press conferences and of the Opening, Closing and Donostia Award galas. You can also enjoy the other VOD contents: photocalls, red carpet, interviews with the film teams, guests’ arrivals, rundowns of the day, trailers of all of the films in the different sections and special pieces of the year.

The Festival television will broadcast 24h non-stop. Just connect your Smart tv to the Festival television and enjoy our live broadcasts, videos and programmes.

Join us on the Social Media and share your Festival

We’ll be hugely active on the social media, so don’t forget to follow us and don’t miss any of our exclusive contents and actions. You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

From Facebook and Twitter we’ll send out news flashes and give you previews of new features, videos, photos, plus continuous information on the major events of the day. We’d love to share your conversations, mentions and comments, so don’t forget to use our official hashtag #65SSIFF to make sure that we don’t miss anything and can interact more easily.

You will find broadened coverage on Instagram to offer you the timeline of the Festival’s casual events. Our pictures and videos, will show original aspects of the Festival, and exclusive statements. We will also propose a photo contest, you just need to tag your pics with the hashtag #Moment65SSIFF.

Once again we’ll use #mirror so that our most famous visitors can send you fun greetings and we will live stream some of Zinemaldia’s most important moments.

And all sorts of other surprises we’ll announce in the coming days that we hope you’ll like. So don’t forget, follow us and share using #65SSIFF

Don’t miss a single detail, download the official APP free of charge

You can also follow all of the Festival news on your smartphone, decide what films you want to follow and consult information about the city thanks to our official App, which this year will have for the first time a notifications service.

In the App you’ll find minute-by-minute Festival news and updates, with videos of the day (photocalls, press conferences, galas, etc.), photo galleries of the latest events and film delegation appearances, trailers and excerpts, plus the programme and complete, detailed information on all of the films at this year’s Festival (synopsis, biographies, artistic and technical info, images, awards, cinemas and screening times).

Remember that our official APP offers a programme planner, which will help you to better organize your daily schedule for the films you want to see. You just have to bookmark your favourite films and they will appear on your timeline. You will also have the option of sharing it on social media so that it’s easier for you to share your opinions.

The App is available in three languages (Basque, Spanish and English). It can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.