Renowned Artist Presents a Treat of Hand Illustrated Drawings

There are many things to get excited for and one of which includes bringing out the individual’s unique kind of passion and artistry. “Bio Dream” is one of those books that will bring inspiration as well as fascination. It shares many of the creator’s work and drawings that were compiled together in one book. This collection of drawings was certainly a good source of enjoyment and interest since this book provides a chance for individuals to be able to incorporate their unique touch of designs and colours.



Each page of this book presents depictions of fantasy and sci-fi themes that were genuinely thought by the illustrator. Stuart Smith definitely made an outstanding creation and it is something undeniable in this compilation. Several of his drawings were delicately hand illustrated and uniquely filled with his own special style. This beautiful masterpiece is a clear evidence of how much the creator dedicates his passion and creative ability in drawing.



“Bio Dream” takes the readers to an epic adventure of arts. It does not only give one the opportunity to see the illustrator’s collection but it also encourages one to practice and show creativity through colouring. This is a very refreshing kind of treat and a good colouring book addition.



“Bio Dream” was one of the titles exhibited in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair – Print, which was held last October 11, 2017.



Bio Dream

Written by Stuart Smith

Published by XLIBRIS

Published date March 15, 2017

Paperback price $8.16



About the Author

Stuart Smith is a world renowned artist and the man behind the creation of “Bio Dream” Volume One, with his exclusive style for your colouring enjoyment. Some of his work are also featured in his youtube page at Airbrushing with Stuartizm Drawing Fun.