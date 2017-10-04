Renowned Artist Offers a Compilation of Creative Illustrations for Colouring Enjoyment

Passion is like a driving force that boosts potentials. It is a magic that brings an outstanding craftsmanship. It arouses curiosity and interest. And even more, it gives the feel of happiness and enthusiasm. All these are certainly brought by the book, “Bio Dream.”



This colouring book is a remarkable compilation of hand drawn illustrations. Every art in this collection is created and illustrated by the widely acclaimed artist, Stuart Smith, and showcases a lot of his masterful and creative imagination put into drawings. It also presents the illustrator’s unique style and ability. All of the illustrations in this book were intricately drawn and ingeniously thought of by the creator and features several fascinating themes such as fantasy and sci-fi depictions. The pages of this book will surely bring a good feel while spending and enjoying the experience of colouring the drawings.



This book can somehow bring out creativity as the different images come to life through the various shades of colour that can be used and mixed. “Bio Dream” not only draws one to put colourful designs but it also gives inspiration and genuine fun time. This is a really good interesting treat and a delight that can be gladly shared to everyone.



“Bio Dream” will be displayed in the coming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair - Print on October 11, 2017. Be there and grab a copy!



Bio Dream

Written by Stuart Smith

Published by XLIBRIS

Published date March 15, 2017

Paperback price $8.16



About the Author

Stuart Smith is a world renown artist and the man behind the creation of “Bio Dream” Volume One, with his exclusive style for your colouring enjoyment. Some of his work are also featured in his YouTube page at Airbrushing with Stuartizm Drawing Fun.