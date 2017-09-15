New Update on Zero Deforestation Commitment

Since our last update in May, Bunge has made notable progress in implementing our zero deforestation commitment and related strategies.

Traceability to farm for direct sourcing is over 90% in high-priority areas, monitoring of land use change at over 6000 sites is underway and, along with a coalition of NGOs, companies and scientific groups, we launched Agroideal.org, an open-source tool that helps identify areas suitable for sustainable agriculture expansion.

We’re committed to building value chains that are free of deforestation and human rights issues, traceable and trustworthy. This update provides an overview of our work on grains & oilseeds. You can learn more about our work in palm oil on our dashboard.