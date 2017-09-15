Cargill expands animal nutrition business in Thailand

Cargill’s animal feed and nutrition business is expanding its capabilities in Thailand by acquiring a feed mill in Prachinburi province in Thailand. This feed mill, established in 1996 through a joint venture between Sri Thai Foods and Beverages Co. Ltd. and Thai-Denmark Swine Breeding Co. Ltd., produces poultry and swine feed. Through the acquisition, the plant will now produce poultry and swine feed for Cargill’s customers based in Thailand.

“This plant is aligned to Cargill’s animal nutrition business growth plans and aspiration to provide the leading and most trusted livestock solutions that help our customers grow,” said Akkarit Boontawee, managing director of Cargill Feed and Nutrition South East Asia.

The feed mill has ceased production, and the plan is to begin production in a year. Once fully operational in May 2018, the plant will employ around 50 employees and produce 72,000 MT of feed per year for swine and poultry customers in the Eastern and Northeastern areas of Thailand. Given the large land footprint – 10 hectares or 24 acres – Cargill could expand the facility and add more local jobs as the market continues to grow.

“We are pleased Cargill has acquired the plant. We are confident it will be a prosperous business that will serve Thailand’s poultry and swine farmers well,” said Mr. Anan Jantaranukul, managing director Srithai feedmill Co., Ltd.

