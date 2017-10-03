Psychologist Writes on the Best Way to Permanent Weight Loss

So many people struggle with their diet, working hard to change their eating habits and yet meet with defeat. What are they doing wrong? The problem is that most people think that to lose weight the only thing they need to do is reduce their food intake. This is where they are going wrong. As psychologist Dr. Sheila Forman explains in, “The Best Diet Begins In Your Mind,” emotional eating is the downfall for most dieters. In this book, the author identifies eight emotions that people eat in response to and how to address them without using food to cope. By recognizing and meeting emotional needs without overeating, the readers can achieve a healthier, slimmer, and happier self.



By learning the difference between emotional hunger and physical hunger, the readers will be able to understand their relationship with food and deal with the bad habits that hold them back from achieving their weight loss goals.



With this book, the reader shifts her mindset about food and emotions and gets on her way to permanent weight loss.



The Best Diet Begins in Your Mind

Written by Sheila Forman

Published by iUniverse

Date published: February 26, 2015

Paperback price: $14.95



About the Author

Sheila Forman is a psychologist, a certified group psychotherapist, and a mindfulness-based eating awareness instructor. As a psychologist for over twenty years, she has been helping people with anxiety, depression, and weight and eating issues using both individual and group psychotherapy. A former radio talk host, a university professor, a media psychologist and practicing attorney, Dr. Forman is also the author of ‘Self-Fullness: The Art of Loving and Caring for Your “Self”’ and ‘Do You Use Food to Cope? A Comprehensive 15-week Program Overcoming Emotional Overeating.’