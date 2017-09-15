Hormel Foods Announces Donations Totaling $300,000 to Fight Hunger Across the Country on Hunger Action Day

The donations are being presented to the organizations this month to support Hunger Action Month.

“Each and every day, we are inspired to do our part to make a difference in our communities around the world,” said Wendy Watkins, vice president of corporate communications at Hormel Foods. “As a longtime partner with Feeding America, we are proud to support Hunger Action Day and Hunger Action Month as we raise awareness and encourage others to join in the effort to end hunger and food insecurity around the world.”

Some of the company’s donations being presented this month include:

A $10,000 donation to the Hope Center for Kids in Fremont, Neb.;

A $10,000 donation to the Rolling Harvest Food Rescue in New Hope, Pa.;

A $10,000 donation to the Dubuque Rescue Mission in Dubuque, Iowa;

A $5,000 donation to the Meals on Wheels program and a $5,000 donation to the Salvation Army in Austin, Minn.;

A $10,000 donation to the Melrose Area Food Shelf in Melrose, Minn.; and

A $10,000 donation to Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless in Atlanta, Ga.

“Hormel Foods has been a generous food donor to Feeding America and local member food banks, contributing more than 2 million pounds of protein last year,” said Karen Hanner, managing director, manufacturing product sourcing, Feeding America. “We deeply appreciate their commitment to helping feed families facing hunger and supporting Hunger Action Month, which helps Feeding America raise awareness about the pressing problem of hunger in the United States.”

Hormel Foods collaborates with retailers, nonprofit organizations and government agencies to help with hunger relief efforts around the world. Through this program as well as disaster relief efforts and other donations, Hormel Foods contributed $7.4 million in cash and product donations to help address hunger in fiscal 2016.

Additional information about the company’s fiscal 2016 hunger relief efforts is available in the Hormel Foods 2016 Corporate Responsibility Report.