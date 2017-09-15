Gessen, Grann, MacLean 2017 PRH Nonfiction NBA Semi-Finalists
The National Book Foundation presents its longlist in the 2017 National Book Award (NBA) Nonfiction category.
Three of the ten semi-finalists are published by Penguin Random House imprints:
THE FUTURE IS HISTORY: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia by Masha Gessen, (Riverhead Books)
KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann, (Doubleday)
DEMOCRACY IN CHAINS: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America by Nancy MacLean, (Viking)
Here is the complete Nonfiction longlist: http://www.nationalbook.org
The NBA Shortlist in all four categories will be announced Wednesday, October 4.
