Schneider Electric names Christophe de Maistre to lead the Partner Projects Division as Executive Vice President

Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management and automation, is appointing Christophe de Maistre as Executive Vice President, Head of the Partner Projects Division within the Building Business. The Partner Projects Division is the historical core of Schneider Electric with a focus on Low Voltage electrical power distribution products, equipment and solutions.

Christophe brings 25 years of experience and has held various senior management positions in China, Germany and France. As part of his career, he managed several Automation and Drives Business in China. He became Vice President for Siemens Building Technology in NorthEast Asia in 2008, and Senior Vice President for the Converteam AsiaPacific Zone before his last assignment as the CEO and President for Siemens France since 2011.

Christophe graduated in engineering from the Institut supérieur de mécanique de Paris and holds a DEA (1st degree of PhD) in process automation from the Ecole normale supérieure de Paris-Saclay.

Christophe joined Schneider Electric on July 1st, 2017. Following a 2-month induction period to acquire deeper knowledge of Schneider Electric and its employees, he will lead the Partner Projects Division from October 1st , 2017.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is the global specialist in energy management and automation. With revenues of ~€25 billion in FY2016, our 144,000 employees serve customers in over 100 countries, helping them to manage their energy and process in ways that are safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable. From the simplest of switches to complex operational systems, our technology, software and services improve the way our customers manage and automate their operations. Our connected technologies reshape industries, transform cities and enrich lives. At Schneider Electric, we call this Life Is On.