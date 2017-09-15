Author opens up about His Brother’s Anorexia Battle in Gripping Memoir

“David and the Old Man” (WestBow Press, 2010) by William Zemba is perhaps the only book to deal with the topic of male anorexia, a condition so rare that it almost tore his family apart. The memoir details how the condition, which is a stereotypically “female” disorder, sent his immigrant family into a downward emotional spiral; for the author, the family struggle also happened to be spiritual.



“David and the Old Man” is about the author being there and looking out for his anorexic brother, David, and their interactions with their farmer father referred to as the Old Man in the book. While the Old Man was able to grow plenty of food for his family, neighbors and friends from his relatively small plot, his eldest son David refused to eat anything and eventually became anorexic. For a family steeped in farming, cooking, and eating, David’s eating disorder was met with frustration, incredulity, and shock. What an irony!



The book describes how the family of Czech descent dealt with an anorexic at home, how David’s eating disorder affected their lives, and how it caused tension between the Old Man who had a limited view of what it means to be a man and the creative and artistic David who did not fit the mold. The author narrates not only about the growing emotional distance between David and the Old man but also about his decision – and resolve – to look out for David and how he struggled with his brother’s anorexia from a spiritual perspective.



Overall, “David and the Old Man” is a heart-wrenching and honest account of what a family endures when an eating disorder or any illness comes into the family and affects everyone.



To purchase a copy of "David and the Old Man," visit the author's website





David and the Old Man

Written by William Zemba

Published by WestBow Press

Published date: October 18, 2010

Paperback price: $13.95



About the Author



William Zemba lives with his wife and three children in Santa Clarita Valley, California. They love to go boating, camping, fishing, and travel together as often as possible. For William, spending time with his family is a top priority and all of them, being outdoor enthusiasts, create a lot of fun. William runs a small contracting business with his wife’s help and they have been able to make a decent living for themselves. He enjoys long range saltwater sport fishing out of San Diego, California and driving with his wife, Marilyn, in her restored 1957 Ford Ranchero.