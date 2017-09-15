ABB completes acquisition of KEYMILE’s communication networks business

ABB today announced it has completed the acquisition of the mission-critical communication business of the KEYMILE Group, a leading manufacturer of mission-critical and broadband telecommunication solutions, with installations across 100 countries.

“We are pleased to add KEYMILE’s mission-critical communication networks business to our portfolio, strengthening our offering to utilities and bringing new opportunities in the industry and infrastructure sectors” said Claudio Facchin, president of ABB´s Power Grids division. “This acquisition will support our digitalization push as part of our ABB Ability offering, as we strengthen our position as a partner of choice in enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid.”

Having access to secure and reliable information is of key importance for utilities, but also essential for the industrial, transportation and infrastructure sectors. The acquisition will bring with it key products, software and service solutions, as well as research and development expertise that will further enhance ABB’s industry-leading digital offering, ABB Ability, by adding reliable communications technologies that are essential to maintain today’s dynamic and complex digital electrical grids. KEYMILE’s communication portfolio is geared to meet the demands of network operators for reliability, availability and cyber security, making KEYMILE a leader in the field of mission-critical communications.

The experienced team of professionals from KEYMILE’s mission-critical business will become an integral part of the Grid Automation business unit of ABB’s Power Grids division. The integration is led by a dedicated team located in Switzerland including team members from both sides. ABB will follow a proven integration process to ensure a seamless integration in line with the key objectives of the transaction.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing more than a 125-year history of innovation, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization and driving the Energy and Fourth Industrial Revolutions. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 132,000 employees. www.abb.com