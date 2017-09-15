Wacom Hosts Connected Ink Berlin

Wacom held the second annual Connected Ink in Berlin, Germany on Aug. 31, 2017, celebrating the continued expansion of the Digital Stationary Consortium, Inc. (DSC) by welcoming the global e-paper leader E Ink, and the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI), as the newest members on the board and promoter levels, respectively. Speakers to the event included executives from Samsung, Montblanc, SAP and Wacom, who presented the latest technology trends supporting the increasing application of digital ink in our daily lives.

This year’s Connected ink Berlin conference was held at the Umspannwerk Alexanderplatz, a former electrical substation in the 1960s, which was transformed into a modern event hall, located in central Berlin. The conference attracted over 100 guests, which included leading industry advocates, who engaged in lively discussions and in-depth exchanges in support of the mass market adoption of digital stationery technology in the marketplace.

“The first Connected Ink launched in Las Vegas in 2016 at CES, and since then, we’ve continued the tradition annually in Shanghai, Berlin and Tokyo,” said Masahiko Yamada, President & Group CEO of Wacom, who opened the event and introduced the guest speakers. “To date, we’ve had more than 800 visitors and 30 high profile speakers to our Connected Ink events, all in the name of promoting digital stationary. We will continue to seek out interesting opportunities with new Digital Stationary Consortium partners, from startups to multinational industry leaders, which we hope to see more of at the next Connected Ink conference in Tokyo this November.”

Participating partners in this year’s Connected Ink Berlin included the folowing companies Samsung, Montblanc, SAP and Wacom. Below is a list of presentations

“The Vision of Connected Ink,” by Masahiko Yamada, president and CEO, Wacom, Chairman of Digital Stationary Consortium “Digital.Radical.Exponential - How to gain competitive edge in a disruptive world,” by Oguzhan Genis, Vice President of Strategic Alliances & CxO at SAP’s Center for Digital Leadership “Communicate in New Ways with the S Pen,” by Joohoon Lee, Principal Engineer, Mobile Communications of Samsung Electronics “Montblance in the Digital age,” by Dr. Felix Obschonka, Associate Director of New Technologies at Montblanc “Digital pen and Will Changes the Industry,” by Nobu Ide, Executive Vice President, Technology Solutions, Wacom “Universal Ink for the 21st Century,” by Heidi Wang, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Technology Marketing, Wacom “WILL Changes the Business,” by Peter Sommer, Senior Vice President, Business Solutions, Wacom “Connected Ink Eco System,” by Faik Karaoglu, Senior Vice President, Platforms & Applications “Digital Stationery Consortium Updates,” by Masahiko Yamada, president and CEO, Wacom, Chairman of Digital Stationary Consortium

Connected Ink will continue to inspire creativity and encourage collaboration, through establishing digital ink as a universal and openly used format, based on the Wacom Ink Layer Language (WILL™) technology. The next Connected Ink conference will be held in Tokyo on November 2, 2017, at Belle Salle Shiodome. For more information, please visit the Connected Ink website.

About DSC

Founded by Wacom, The Digital Stationery Consortium is an association of global industries and thought leaders with the shared mission to advocate the value of human creativity and to lead the creation of a new market category of smart digital stationery solutions that are serving any creative minds in a most natural and intuitive way. The consortium’s focus is to establish digital ink as a universal, open and smart content format and a common framework for sharing and collaborating with ideas based on WILL™ digital ink. For more information about DSC and its membership benefits, please visit http://digitalstationeryconsortium.org.

About Wacom

Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries and areas. It is the world’s leading manufacturer of pen tablets, interactive pen displays, and digital interface solutions. The advanced technology of Wacom’s intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality. The company also offers its products as OEM solutions to leading manufacturers serving incremental markets. Wacom’s interface technology, called Wacom feel IT technology, is also offered as an integrated solution to strategic partners. Most tablet device and PC manufacturers count on the advanced features and reliability to deliver a superior user interface experience.

*Wacom, WILL, feel are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Wacom Co., Ltd.

*All other trademarks and product names are property of their respective companies