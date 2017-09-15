LEGO Group Ranked Number 1 on 2017 Global CSR RepTrak®100

Commenting on the result, Chief Financial Officer of the LEGO Group, Marjorie Lao said:

“We are honoured to see that our efforts to positively impact the planet resonate with people all over the world. We feel a huge sense of responsibility to inspire and develop children through play while leaving a significant positive impact on the world children will inherit. It is part of our DNA as a company, and we will continue to set the bar high for ourselves to do better.”

In the overall 2017 Global RepTrak® 100 survey released earlier this year, the LEGO Group was ranked as number 2 on the list of the most regarded companies in the world when it comes to corporate reputation (LEGO Group ranked as the 2nd most highly regarded company in the world).

The RepTrak® 100 study, developed by Reputation Institute, measures the corporate reputation of 100 companies by asking the public in 15 countries around the world questions about the emotional appeal of each company. Furthermore, the study scores the companies on seven dimensions: Products & Services, Innovation, Workplace, Governance, Citizenship, Leadership and Performance.

The CSR survey compiles data from three of the seven dimensions measured in the overall Global RepTrak®100: Workplace, Governance and Citizenship.

Read press release from Reputation Institute here.