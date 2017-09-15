Marie Claire and Mastercard Present the Next Big Thing Concept Shop

Marie Claire magazine is partnering with Mastercard to launch The Next Big Thing Concept Shop, a first-to-market, hands-on retail pop-up experience bringing to life the newest innovations in fashion, beauty, entertainment, technology and wellness. Open to the public from September 23-October 12, The Next Big Thing Concept Shop will offer consumers the opportunity to experience a new way to shop, powered by Mastercard technology.

“Since its inception, Marie Claire has led influential and important women on the path to discovery, proving that curiosity is the best currency,” said Marie Claire Vice President/Publisher Nancy Berger. “We’re excited to share what’s new and what’s next, while offering New Yorkers to experience the future of shopping with our partners at Mastercard.”

The retail destination will bring the pages of Marie Claire to life with three main zones named after popular sections in the magazine, including @Work: the get-ahead guide to career, style and success, @Play: the go-to guide to going out, staying in and getting away and @Peak: the wellness resource for being on your game, in the zone and at your best. Neiman Marcus stylists will provide advice and tips on the latest selection of top designer fashion available at the store. Additionally, smart mirrors from Oak Labs will add another layer of customization by recommending additional accessories for outfits brought into dressing rooms. Clarins will present its Sensor Mirror Pro, a virtual skincare mirror developed by MemoMi, and offer key products packed with next-generation formulas to deliver revitalizing benefits for radiant skin. San Francisco-based retailer b8ta will be providing a mix of shoppable apparel, accessories, activewear, gadgets and more.

“Today’s consumer is seeking a seamlessly integrated experience across both the digital and physical environment,” said Sherri Haymond, executive vice president, Digital Partnerships, Mastercard. “At the Next Big Thing Concept Shop, we will showcase how retailers can do that by blending Internet of Things (IOT) devices, such as smart mirrors and windows, with Mastercard’s industry-leading security and analytics solutions, and Masterpass digital payment service to allow every consumer interaction to be unique.”

Through the Next Big Thing Concept Shop Mobile App (available at the App Store and Google Play), visitors to the pop-up will be able to seamlessly make cashless transactions from anywhere within the store, including the fitting room mirrors, book one-on-one appointments with Neiman Marcus fashion stylists, and sign up for an array of in-store events and activities.

The timing and scheduling of events will be listed on the Next Big Thing Concept Shop dedicated microsite. Highlights of programming includes:

The Headshot Truck – the world’s first ever mobile photography studio to take professional headshots and LinkedIn profile pictures.

– the world’s first ever mobile photography studio to take professional headshots and LinkedIn profile pictures. Alyson Charles aka #RockStarShaman – will be in conversation to speak about mindfulness, spirituality and finding your inner Zen.

– will be in conversation to speak about mindfulness, spirituality and finding your inner Zen. Baristart’s Michael Breach – the New York-based coffee and latte artist will be on-site during #NationalCoffeeDay (September 29) to draw portraits into cups of coffee.

– the New York-based coffee and latte artist will be on-site during #NationalCoffeeDay (September 29) to draw portraits into cups of coffee. Inscape – will offer a guide meditative and relaxation session.

– will offer a guide meditative and relaxation session. sundays Nail Studio – will have on-site technicians offering nail-art, manicures and meditation.

The Next Big Thing Concept Shop coincides with Marie Claire’s October issue (on newsstands nationwide September 19), which features a six-page guide to products and technologies to enhance the way readers work, exercise, eat and live their lives.

“With The Next Big Thing Concept Shop, Marie Claire, along with MasterCard, will bring to life revolutionary products, concept, and technologies that we love, right from the pages of our October issue,” said Marie Claire editor-in-chief Anne Fulenwider. “Everything we feature will enable our customers to stay ahead of the curve, fuel creativity and keep feeling fit.”

Located at 120 Wooster Street in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, the Next Big Thing Concept Shop will be open seven days a week from 11:30am to 8:30pm.

To learn more about The Next Big Thing Concept Shop, schedule an appointment, and RSVP for an event via the Mobile App please visit: http://marieclairenextbigthing.com/.

