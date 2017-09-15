MAN Truck & Bus in Munich – on the way to a "Green Factory"

The Munich commercial vehicle plant operated by MAN Truck & Bus has again received a prize for its eco-friendly production methods, namely the prestigious Lean & Green Management Award 2017 presented by Growtth Consulting Europe. The international consultancy is specialized in optimizing value chains and distinguishes companies that successfully link lean management with sustainability and efficiency measures. The jury of experts has awarded a special prize to the truck plant in Munich Allach for its “ideal combination of plant policy and climate strategy.” A key factor leading to this success was MAN´s climate strategy, this being described as “exemplary” by the jury. As part of its policy, the MAN Group has set itself the goal of lowering CO2 emissions at its sites by 25% by 2020, based on the 2008 figures. A reduction of almost 20% was already achieved by the company by 2016. Praise was given to the clearly-defined targets for the production sites. The jury also acknowledged the “transparent and easily understood” production system and its “structured and readily comprehensible policy deployment.”

A major contribution to achieving the ambitious climate targets is made by the new combined heat and power plant at the Munich site. The two 2.5-megawatt natural gas generators supply power and heat to the production and administration facilities and represent a milestone in MAN´s climate strategy and its “Green Production” initiative. A significant share of the electricity required at the plant can now be generated directly on site. The heat created in the process is used to supply production facilites and buildings. By producing its own heat and power and thus increasing efficiency, MAN Truck & Bus is saving a single-digit million euro amount a year on energy costs, as well as 9,500 tons of CO2 emissions – this being an important step on the way towards a “Green Factory”.

However, not only heating, but also cooling buildings is energy-intensive. During the summer break, a new construction phase of the bore-water system at the Munich plant has been finalized, allowing the rising demand for cooling at the site to be met with less pollution and the highest level of efficiency. Instead of relying on energy-guzzling air-conditioning units, room temperatures are reduced by using cooling ceiling systems with well water flowing through them. By constructing a circular pipeline through the plant, new buildings can now be connected to this eco-friendly system with relatively little effort.

Dr. Alexander Keßel, Plant Manager in Munich, is delighted: “In recent years, we have all made great joint efforts at our Munich site, both in the field of lean management and in the environmental and energy sector. The new co-generation plant and the bore-water system are only two of numerous measures that contribute to achieving our strategic goal of climate neutrality. I am really delighted that these efforts are being acknowledged with a special prize, as this is great motivation for our ongoing work.”

“We are pleased that our many years of mutual effort to promote protection of the environment and climate at our MAN are now bearing fruit,” says Saki Stimoniaris, Chairman of the Works Council. “The matter is of great concern to us as the workforce. The prize will be an incentive for us to continue pursuing this path.”

The official prize-giving ceremony, including presentation of the Lean & Green Award, will take place on 28 November 2017.