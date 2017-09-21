Scam Survivors to Speak at the 50th iDate Dating Industry Conference in London on October 3-4, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Scam Survivors will present at the 50th international iDate Dating Industry Conference on October 3-4, 2017 in London.



Wayne May, CEO from Scam Survivors will speak on panel on fighting fraud in dating.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnUIywlIlc4



The 2017 iDate Conference held this October is the largest event for the Euro dating business, with founders and CEOs of the largest regional mobile and online dating companies in attendance.



Registration for the event can be made at http://www.idate2017.com/register-london-2017.php





ABOUT SCAM SURVIVORS



ScamSurvivors was created in 2012 and is a volunteer run site that offers free, non-judgmental help and advice to those who have been scammed online. Its small group of volunteers have over 35 years’ combined experience. Wayne May is considered an expert in cybercrime and is frequently in demand by the worldwide media.



ABOUT THE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE



iDate is the largest expo and and trade show covering all aspects of the business of dating. Since 2004, iDate has produced over 49 conferences worldwide, providing dating business professionals education, ideas, insight and networking to identify new opportunities, gain higher levels of traffic and revenue.



iDate London assembles CEOs from U.K. and European dating industry sites into one room. The event discusses online dating, mobile dating, social dating, speed dating, affiliate marketing, matchmaking, software and other forms of the business.





For more information, please visit the website http://www.idate2017.com or contact:



Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel/ Fax: USA +1 (212) 722-1744 ext 71

E-mail: info-18@internetdatingconference.com

Twitter: @idateconference

Linkedin Industry Group: http://www.linkedin.com/groups?gid=2190639



Media Relations: Courtland Brooks

Tel: USA +1 (212) 444-1636

Email: mark@courtlandbrooks.com



