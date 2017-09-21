International Award Winning Mucus Clearance Device To Boost Production With Crowdfunding Campaign

AirPhysio is a mucus clearance device based on Oscillating Positive Airway Pressure (OPEP). Very simply, a person blows into the device and the OPEP causes the lungs to vibrate and shake out mucus and contaminants through coughing. What appealed to the Chinese market was the ability to use the device in its polluted cities, minimising the effects of smog laden air entering the lungs. This generated a lot of interest at the Yiwu Fair, one of the largest in China. Managing Director, Paul O’Brien, attended and met with distributors and wholesalers during the four-day event, visited by over 500,000 people and showcasing products by 3,500 exhibitors.

“The response was amazing with the device gaining huge interest, not only on the stand in relation to sale, but from the distributors after our presentation. Although it is a simple device, they had never seen anything like it and it was found to be a unique and exciting product,” said Mr. O’Brien.

AirPhysio has reacted quickly to cope with the expected demand around the world and has turned to a crowdfunding campaign launching on 26th September, 2017. Funds raised will enable AirPhysio to ramp up production and develop its Community Benefits Program so that devices can be provided at low cost to those that really do need them. AirPhysio is encouraging backers and interested parties now to visit their Pre-Launch Page, making them immediately eligible for a “2 for 1” offer when the campaign is launched. This allows them to gift a device to a loved one or organisation as well as use one themselves.

“The device does not cure illnesses, but assists improved health and lung capacity for those suffering from respiratory conditions such as asthma, cystic fibrosis and COPD amongst others. Even if you only have a chest cold, the device will help you to remove mucus. We are also working with sporting teams as the device is excellent at improving lung efficiency before competing,” said Mr. O’Brien.

Business Manager, Steve Owen says the award justifies the hard work the team has put in over the last 18 months. “The reaction we have had, and the positive feedback, means we are on track to make the device a leader in cost effective OPEP therapy. We really do believe we are in the business to help people and if we can get sufficient funds from the crowdfunding campaign, we can do so much more to get the device out there to those that most need it.”