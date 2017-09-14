Unsecured Business Funding Allows Business Owners To Obtain Loans With No Collateral

As many business owners know, obtaining unsecured business funding can be difficult because traditional lenders have such strict requirements. If a business doesn’t qualify, oftentimes, business owners believe they are left with no other option. However, there is an alternative to a traditional bank loan.

VMI LLC, a California company, administers a program for unsecured business funding for small business loans. Under this program, business owners are able to get working capital business loans where no collateral is required. Loans range from $10,000 up to $600,000. Approvals are received within 24 hours. Funding occurs in two days.

According to their website, www.WorkingCapitalBusinessLending.com, all credit types are accepted. In order to qualify for these unsecured business loans, the business must have been in operation for at least one year and bring in at least $15,000 per month in sales. Virtually every business industry is eligible to obtain a no collateral business loan. Even sole proprietorships are approved.

There are no restrictions on how the unsecured small business loans can be utilized. Business owners can use the funds however they like. These working capital loans are ideal for short term projects or immediate business needs.

Skylar Marshall, Communications Specialist, noted: “Some business owners use the loan proceeds to expand their business, buy inventory, acquire equipment, take care of payroll, pay outstanding invoices or use the funds for a larger opportunity that will bring in additional revenue. We don’t micromanage how our clients use their funds. They know how best to put their working capital to good use.”

To find out more about unsecured business funding for small business loans, visit http://www.WorkingCapitalBusinessLending.com or call (310) 896-8084 Monday through Friday 9am to 5pm Pacific Time.