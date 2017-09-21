“Move or Improve?” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (09/22/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Debbie Miller’s new book, “Move or Improve?: The Baby Boomers’ Guide to Housing Options and How to Choose What’s Right for You.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on September 22nd.

Baby Boomers who feel overwhelmed trying to decide where to live will appreciate the information found in this book. Should you stay in your home and age in place by making modifications? Or should you move to a different location and enjoy better weather, lower cost-of-living, etc.? Should you build a new home that meets your long-term needs? How do you decide what’s best for your situation? And what if that situation changes later on? Are you a planner or a procrastinator? The answers to these questions can be found within the pages of “Move or Improve?”

“Move or Improve?” by Debbie Miller will be free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (09/22/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074VTWNRR.

“Move or Improve?” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“As the populations ages, and ages very differently than our grandparents, this book is a fantastic resource for understanding the myriad options out there for next life steps. Ms. Miller clearly explains the variety of housing options for aging Boomers and provides through checklists for how to achieve your goal. This book is also valuable to Boomers’ children as they help their parents navigate what can be an emotional and overwhelming time. And even if it’s an easy decision, that info is vital whether people age in place or move on to new living options. A great resource!” – Sean Conley

“This book was incredibly helpful in finally sharing accurate and insightful data for my in laws. We used this book as a tool to finally convince our parents to consider their next living options. This content provided great comfort and support for us as we assist with the plan for our parent’s next chapter. A must read for children of maturing parents!” – Amy Polly

About the Author:

Debbie is a Lifestyle Transition Specialist and Certified Senior Advisor with over 20 years’ experience working with Buyers and Sellers over 55. She guides her clients through the maze of deciding whether or move or Age in Place in their current home. She deftly handles the emotional and logistical issues of selling the family home when Adult Children or their parents are faced with the task of cleaning out the residence and selling it. Her clients include Adult Children, Empty Nesters, Active Adults, “Suddenly Single” (widowed or divorced), downsizing seniors, and Executors for the sale of Trust and Estate property. Using her extensive experience working with hoarders, she provides support and solutions for families dealing with these challenging situations. She is an Aging in Place consultant and provides inter-generational housing solutions.

