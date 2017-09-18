Best Selling Book, “Move or Improve?” Is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 09/22/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Debbie Miller’s new book, “Move or Improve?: The Baby Boomers’ Guide to Housing Options and How to Choose What’s Right for You.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on September 18th.

Baby Boomers who feel overwhelmed trying to decide where to live will appreciate the information found in this book. Should you stay in your home and age in place by making modifications? Or should you move to a different location and enjoy better weather, lower cost-of-living, etc.? Should you build a new home that meets your long-term needs? How do you decide what’s best for your situation? And what if that situation changes later on? Are you a planner or a procrastinator? The answers to these questions can be found within the pages of “Move or Improve?”

“Move or Improve?” by Debbie Miller will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (09/18/2017 – 09/22/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074VTWNRR.

“Move or Improve?” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“I read this book in hopes of helping my parents make their decision in what to do in the next five years and I’m glad I did! I am in the ’adult children’ category Debbie mentions and this book showed me all the options I have readily available for my parents. I loved the bullet points, it’s easy to read and comprehend pages/paragraphs, and there’s a great flow chart to help de-clutter! This booked is packed with info, for any age, and while there’s a lot of content, it’s not too long. It’s just the perfect amount of information you need as an ’adult child’ to truly help your parents decide what their next steps should be. While it seems overwhelming at first, this book will help ease your mind and prepare you for the future. I will definitely recommend this to friends who have parents trying to decide whether to move elsewhere, stay in the area & downsize or maybe live in an in-law suite.” – Allen Lydia

“The author clearly is very knowledgeable, and this book will help many. When the time comes for me to move my Father, I will be re-reading this book. I am so glad I learned what a Granny Pod is…this will be in my future!” – Ernie Taylor

About the Author:

Debbie is a Lifestyle Transition Specialist and Certified Senior Advisor with over 20 years’ experience working with Buyers and Sellers over 55. She guides her clients through the maze of deciding whether or move or Age in Place in their current home. She deftly handles the emotional and logistical issues of selling the family home when Adult Children or their parents are faced with the task of cleaning out the residence and selling it. Her clients include Adult Children, Empty Nesters, Active Adults, “Suddenly Single” (widowed or divorced), downsizing seniors, and Executors for the sale of Trust and Estate property. Using her extensive experience working with hoarders, she provides support and solutions for families dealing with these challenging situations. She is an Aging in Place consultant and provides inter-generational housing solutions.

