Scientist Turns to Detective Fiction Writing

After a prolific career in science, Philip Emma turns to fiction writing. He clearly impresses mystery thriller fans with his detective story titled “Mickey Maux Muddles a Murder (And Solves Adler’s Problem)” (Xlibris, 2017).



While Emma’s novel employs the investigation and whodunit techniques, his main character exudes the swag of Jonny Double, only without the beatnik or hipster slang. Retired scientist Mickey Maux swears, and unlike Double, he’s married and rich. When he’s not inventing stuff in his lab, he’s out helping the police solve difficult cases.



In “Mickey Maux Muddles a Murder,” Maux comes across a murder scene at the back of the supermarket after completing his shopping. After taking some time to investigate the scene, he contacts Danny, an old friend who’s a detective. As they dig deeper into the case, their investigation leads them to believe there is something more dangerous and more mysterious about the case than it appears to be – the case becomes a jigsaw puzzle, which forces the scientist and part-time detective Maux to solve the case in a way no detective should ever do – by framing someone else for the murder.



What makes Maux think he could frame the murder on another person? And who is this person? “Mickey Maux Muddles a Murder” features more plot twists than that of the Harrison Ford starrer Hollywood Homicide.



Mickey Maux Muddles a Murder (And Solves Adler’s Problem)

Written by Philip Emma

Published by Xlibris

Published date: May 31, 2017

Paperback price: $18.15



About the Author



Dr. Philip Emma has a PhD in Electrical Engineering, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. He recently retired as Chief Scientist from IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, NY. He holds over 200 patents, and has written parts of four books on technology, as well as over 300 articles. He has taught at several Universities, and is a well-known lecturer in the area of Computer Architecture. He is currently working as an Expert Witness for patent litigation, and is a well-known columnist on the topic of patents and claims. As a youth, he worked as a sous-chef in several restaurants, and he also does work in the coffee and espresso-machine businesses.

