Author Enthralls Readers in a Very Entertaining Novel about War and Love

“The Adventures of George Lee,” a novel written by Orville Mann, gives the readers a very delightful story about war and love in the person of George Lee. The story tells about how America came under threat by a super weapon. The protagonist tried his very best to destroy the weapon with the combined help of the military and civilian employees. The plan is to build a device that will destroy the evil weapon before the United States of America will be targeted. During the construction of their device, George Lee finds himself in the middle o f a blossoming romance.

The author did a brilliant job with the plot and characters. The flow of the story is quite smooth, and the characters are well-described. This wonderful novel combines action and romance that will leave the readers wanting for more. This is a must-have novel and a brilliant addition to one’s shelf.

“The Adventures of George Lee” will soon be displayed this coming October 11, 2017 at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair.

The Adventures of George Lee

Written by: Orville Mann

Published by: Xlibris

Published date: Revised April 18, 2017

Paperback price: $19.99

Hardback price: $29.99

Ebook price: $3.99



About the author

The author, Orville Mann, attended Kent grade school in Kent, Indiana. He is married to his wife, Nena, and has two children, five grandchildren and three great-grandsons. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the ARNG, but he resigned as a first lieutenant to attend GBS College in Cincinnati, Ohio; KCCBS in Overland Park, Kansas. He received a bachelor’s degree from Lael College and Graduate School, St. Mary, Missouri. He has resided in Milton, Kentucky, for the last twenty-four years.