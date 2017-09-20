Elzware Limited Owner to Speak at the UTTR Chatbots & A.I. Conference in London on October 3, 2017

New York, NY-- Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Elzware Limited will speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots ( http://uttr.com) on October 3, 2017 in London.



Phil D. Hall, owner of Elzware Limited will speak on a panel discussing Natural Language Processing for Europe.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCyvEee0JZo



Registration can be found at: http://uttr.com/register-london-2017.php





ABOUT ELZWARE LIMITED



Founded in 2002,Elzware is a company that has been a vanguard to theConversational User Interface as it has emerged in line with; required bandwidth, digital consumer devices, voice recognition and the general public’s desire, or requirement, to communicate with computers in natural language and contextualized conversation.



In the 15 years that Elzware has existed it has delivered millions of AI conversations across a broad range of commercial, healthcare and info-tainment sectors with more than 60 unique bespoke systems.



In recent times Elzware has focused on an Open Source software that bridges the gap between Expert Systems and Machine Learning. This blended with its unique social scientific and electro-mechanical design and delivery methodology brings augmentation to organizations of any kind.



If you want to know what is actually happening in the confusing and mis-represented world of ChatBots you should come and listen to Elzware. Be happy that the no BS explanations are still a human function.



ABOUT UTTR



UTTR is an advanced business networking convention for professionals involved with chatbots. Advanced topics on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps are discussed within a fast paced 1 dayevent.



For more information, please visit the website http://www.uttr.com or contact:



Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel /Fax USA +1 (212) 722-1744

E-mail: info-20@uttr.com



