Christian Novel Narrates an Amazing Historical Tale of a Young Man Bringing Jesus’ Ministry Abroad

“Tell It Abroad” is a vividly told story of one Jesus’ earliest ministers: Andronicus. The novel tells about the life and subsequent ministry to Rome by Andronicus, the third son of Simon of Cyrene.



Glen Moyer gives a wonderful and imaginative expansion of the life story of Andronicus and his involvement in the history of the early church. His name was briefly mentioned in Paul’s letter to the Romans: “Greet Andronicus and Junias, my kinsmen and my fellow prisoners; they are men of note among the apostles, and they were in Christ before me.”

From that brief mention of Andronicus’ name by the apostle Paul, Moyer expounds on the life and history of this less-known but important character. The wonderful story of his encounter with Jesus, the healing he received and the empowerment bestowed upon him are all vividly described in the novel, and masterfully intertwined with scriptural details, giving the novel its inspiring appeal. Readers will get to read how a man’s blessed encounter with Christ empowered him to tell the Good News abroad to Rome.



“Tell It Abroad” is a welcome addition to the inspiring reading materials of modern-day Christians. Readers will get to appreciate the earliest ministry works after the resurrection of Jesus and the important people who continued His ministry. Thankfully, the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair last October 11, 2017 granted the opportunity to acquire this and other interesting and wonderful books.



Tell It Abroad

Written by Glen Moyer

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date April 16, 2017

Paperback price: $28.99



About the author

Glen Moyer, an ordained minister and practicing dentist, has written, produced, and directed one-act plays performed in worship and has written and performed numerous Christian first-person monologues bringing Biblical characters to life. He is a graduate of Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pennsylvania. He studied theology at Lancaster Theological Seminary, Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He and Suzanne, his wife, live in Vermont. “Tell It Abroad” is his first novel.