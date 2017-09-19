CEO of Moxy Media to Speak at the ASROC Conference on Cryptocurrencies and Gaming in London on October 9, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Moxy Media will present at the ASROC Conference on October 9, 2017 in London.



Kevin Feng, CEO of Moxy Media will speak on a panel that deals with cryptocurrencies and gaming.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g54Etzd3h3g



The 2017 ASROC Conference held this October is a niche advanced event on the business of bitcoin, ICOs and cryptocurrencies for online gaming, sportsbooks, forex and affiliates.



Registration for the event can be made at http://www.asroc.com/register-london-2017.php





ABOUT MOXY MEDIA



Moxy Media provides cutting edge lead generation solutions to our clients. Our technology is for all operations, both small and large, to manage online advertising campaigns. We treat our relationships with our customers as partnerships more than anything since the greatest value is created through their collective input. Without their success, we are without success.



ABOUT ASROC



ASROC is a conference and and expo covering the bitcoin and cryptocurrency industry. Each convention assembles founders and thought leaders to discuss niche markets within the industry.



For more information, please visit the website http://www.asroc.com or contact:



