velmai CEO to Speak at the Chatbots & A.I. Conference in London on October 3, 2017

New York, NY-- Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that velnai’s Chief Executive will speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots ( http://uttr.com) on October 3, 2017 in London.

Dr Tania Peitzker, a postdoc researcher in AI bot tech from velmai (also a Visiting Scientist at the Universita degli Studi di Milano), will speak on a panel discussing chatbot uses.

ABOUT VELMAI

velmai [Virtual Empirical Lifeform with Multifunctional Artificial Intelligence] is unique in the emerging bot landscape because it is one of a handful of bot builders globally that owns its own code. We have a Proprietary Algorithm called VAIP [Virtual Artificially Intelligent Patois].

We were the first company in the world to integrate bots in forums, and also the first to integrate bots with live data feeds from external sources.

We are the only AI company that can produce deep learning and reporting analytics, showing among other things, AI conversation injection conversion rates.

We are currently working on yet another world first, integrating with a combination of voice to voice, 2D AI bots, 3D holograms and “botified” Augmented Reality with autotranslation for over 130 languages.

ABOUT UTTR

UTTR is an advanced business networking summit for professionals involved with chatbots. Advanced topics on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps are discussed within a fast paced 1 day event.

