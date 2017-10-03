Ever Astounding American-Russian Intrigues Highlighted in Thrilling Read

The book “The Mole” shines a new light on the ever-famous plot of American/Russian diplomacy. Set in Washington, D.C. and Moscow, the book tells the story of an American agent buried decades in Moscow, who has hidden his roots at Harvard and is posing as a Russian accountant. He worked his financial magic laundering and manipulating money for Kremlin comrades, and currently works for the oligarchs and Red Mafia. The American, code named Tuck, has come under suspicion and is in imminent danger. While his Russian underworld associates have developed a deep admiration for him and his expertise, he knows too much. Anyone in their confidence who attempts to leave would be branded a traitor. When rumors of a defector spread through the organization all hell breaks loose. The traitor must be identified and not allowed to escape.



Only two people know about the mole’s identity, his handler and CIA Director Martin Bradley, who is taking immediate action to save his agent’s life. With all the classified information Tuck has gathered over the years for the United States, the spy’s existence and the mission to save him must be kept secret from the Russian government, as it would cause an international incident. Thus, Martin Bradley will send master spy Hugh Neff and Curt Conley to Moscow to get Tuck to a safe house and bring him home. Their task, getting the illusive agent out of the country, will not be easy with ex KGB agents, gun-wielding Mafia guards and the FSB breathing down their necks.



This action-packed read is highly recommended for readers thirsty for thrilling international espionage and political intrigue-filled literature.



“The Mole” by Carter Dreyfuss is one of the best reads that will be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017.



The Mole

Written by: Carter Dreyfuss

Published by: Ledgewalkers Publishing

Published date: November 4, 2016

Paperback price: $14.99



About the Author:

Carter Dreyfuss attended George Washington University and the Corcoran School of Art in Washington, D.C. She has published three books, “The Prince of Temple Square, a murder mystery,” “Sweet Crude: Taming the Sands of Libya” and “The Mole.” The spy culture featured in the book “The Mole” is real and was inspired by her experience working on Capitol Hill for members of Congress and her knowledge of the secret agencies that abound in Washington. She is currently residing in Phoenix, Arizona and writes every day, with more books to come in the near future.