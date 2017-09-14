Symphony Commerce Appoints New CFO to Guide Company Through Next Phase of Growth

Symphony Commerce, the leading provider of Commerce as a Service, continues its investment in new executive talent with the hiring of Kenny Hsu as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Kenny is an executive with significant experience leading finance organizations within high-growth, SaaS companies. Prior to joining Symphony Commerce, Kenny served as the Head of Worldwide Sales Finance at Medallia, a global enterprise SaaS leader in customer experience management.

Leading Symphony’s finance and operations, Kenny’s mandate includes setting and executing company strategy, driving the sustained, healthy growth of the company, allocating resources to deliver the highest impact for brand partners, and ensuring that Symphony continues to deliver consistent, positive financial results.

“Kenny is a sales-focused finance leader with key expertise in guiding SaaS companies through their growth stage,” Ken Fine, Symphony CEO said. “With Kenny leading our finance team, I’m confident we’ll be well positioned to meet our growth goals moving forward.”

At Medallia, Kenny worked closely with the CRO and CFO to help double ARR while significantly reducing cash burn through better contract terms and reducing customer acquisition costs through salesforce optimization. Before Medallia, Kenny was an Associate Partner at McKinsey and Company’s Strategy and Corporate Finance practice, advising senior executives and boards at global companies on strategic and growth topics. Kenny helped numerous high growth tech companies through IPOs and private placements as the Head of Asian Business at Evans and Evans, a boutique investment bank.“

The commerce market is white hot and Symphony has a unique offering that is helps Fashion and CPG brands connect and sell directly to their customers,” said Kenny Hsu. “I could not be more excited to join Symphony. I look forward to helping Symphony’s customers transform their business while accelerating the strong momentum we have already built up in the marketplace.”

About Symphony Commerce

Symphony Commerce is the leading provider of Commerce as a Service, with the only cloud platform natively-built to orchestrate commerce across multi-channel storefronts, orders, inventory, and fulfillment. Built by the visionary and technical team behind Amazon’s ordering and fulfillment systems, Symphony frees brands from the burden of infrastructure management and provides the data and services they need to operate and grow their business. Trusted by mid to enterprise brands in Fashion & Apparel, CPG, and Durables, Symphony is backed by leading investors including Bain Capital Ventures, FirstMark Capital, and Charles River Ventures. Learn more at www.symphonycommerce.com