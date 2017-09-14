Oracle Joins the Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Oracle announced that it has joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) as a Platinum Member. In addition, Oracle is releasing Kubernetes on Oracle Linux and open sourcing a Terraform Kubernetes Installer for the next-generation Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. As such, developers gain unparalleled simplicity for running their cloud native workloads on Oracle.

As enterprises accelerate how they build and deploy mission-critical applications, development teams are seeking an open, cloud-neutral, container-native technology stack that avoids lock-in. By joining CNCF, Oracle is demonstrating its support for this effort as well as the Kubernetes open-source community, the core component of the CNCF technology stack.

Kubernetes is the industry leading open source container orchestration and management platform rapidly emerging as the standard for containerized applications. Deploying Kubernetes can be complex, especially with regards to storage, security and networking. By open sourcing its fully-supported, automated Kubernetes Terraform template for the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle is helping developers avoid these challenges and easily install, run and manage Kubernetes-based container apps with the extreme performance of bare metal.

Additionally, Oracle is releasing Oracle Linux Container Services for use with Kubernetes, simplifying the configuration and setup of Kubernetes for any environment on Oracle Linux: public cloud, private cloud, and customer on-premises. This solution has been developed as an extension to Oracle Linux and Oracle Linux Container Services for Docker, with a streamlined installation model so developers can easily setup and deploy their orchestration environment in a matter of minutes.

“Nobody has more experience managing complex enterprise workloads than Oracle. By joining the CNCF, we’re making it easier for enterprises to leverage the power of container-native technology to simplify their infrastructure environments to run in true hybrid cloud mode – in any cloud,” said Mark Cavage, vice president of software development at Oracle. “CNCF technologies such as Kubernetes, Prometheus, gRPC and OpenTracing are critical parts of both our own and our customers’ development toolchains. Together with the CNCF, Oracle is cultivating an open container ecosystem built for cloud interoperability, enterprise workloads and performance.”

“Oracle has decades of experience meeting the needs of world-class enterprises,” said Chris Aniszczyk, chief operating officer of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. “We are excited to have Oracle join CNCF as a platinum member, and believe that their key role will help define the future of enterprise cloud.”

Today’s announcement follows a string of recent news underscoring Oracle’s commitment to open source and the container ecosystem, including dedicating engineering resources to the Kubernetes project, open-sourcing several container utilities and making its flagship databases and developer tools to the Docker Store marketplace.

