SES Video Showcases Virtual Reality and Latest Ultra HD Features at IBC

SES Video will be showcasing cutting-edge technology developments at its booth 1.B51 at IBC 2017 in Amsterdam from 15 to 19 September.

A demonstration in collaboration with Fraunhofer HHI will offer visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in Luxembourg City, thanks to a live satellite transmission of 10K x 2K panoramic video content to the venue. The latest version of the Fraunhofer HHI Omnicam-360 camera will capture the exhibition and live performances from Mudam, a contemporary art museum in Luxembourg, which will then be transmitted by ASTRA 2E at 28.2 degrees East directly to the SES booth. Visitors will be able to watch the scenes live with VR headsets, and experience being at the museum virtually while being at the show physically. Visitors will also be able to watch the scenes on a large flat screen which allows zooming in and out via a remote control through a 360 degree panoramic image.

The second demonstration, together with LG, ATEME, France Televisions and 4-Ever, will broadcast 100Hz High Frame Rate Ultra HD content via satellite at Astra 19.2 degrees East. The content will feature fast action scenes and show the benefits of 100 frames per second compared to the 50 frames per second, which is today’s standard in TV broadcasting in Europe. It will be received and displayed on LG’s OLED TV using a prototype HFR firmware.

The third demonstration, together with Samsung, will showcase the world’s first live Ultra HD transmission of HDR10+ content via satellite. HDR10+ is Samsung’s new royalty free open standard for High Dynamic Range (HDR), which uses dynamic metadata to offer the best possible HDR effect for every scene by further reducing dimming and saturation in comparison with conventional HDR, which uses static metadata with a constant HDR effect.

“SES is continuously investigating new technologies and working with customers and industry partners on further improving television viewing, aiming to always bring a more immersive experience,” said Thomas Wrede, Vice President, New Technology & Standards, SES Video. “I am looking forward to seeing our visitors experience Luxembourg City via our live VR demo, enjoy the fast moving scenes displayed in High Frame Rate, and discover the brightness levels offered by HDR10+.”

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES’s portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. =10ptSES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). =10ptFurther information available at: www.ses.com