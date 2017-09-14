BT launches "Bandwidth on demand" for global businesses

BT announced the launch of Bandwidth on demand, a new service that gives organisations the flexibility to right-size their network in real time, improving control of their overall networking costs.The launch comes after successful live trials with a leading global petrochemical company.

Bandwidth on demand is a feature on BT IP Connect Global, BT’s secure and resilient wide area networking (WAN) service, which is available in 198 countries and territories. It meets the demands of customers who have a temporary need for extra bandwidth. Rather than over provision their network to meet peak needs, customers can now use the new service to right-size networks in line with rapidly changing business requirements. They can then use Bandwidth on demand to increase bandwidth in real time when needed, for the period they require. This gives them greater operational flexibility as well as tighter cost control.

For example, a customer’s IT team can temporarily boost bandwidth to improve video quality during an internal webcast. Another example is in the retail industry where bandwidth flexes can help accommodate peak shopping periods, such as Christmas.

The new feature is managed via BT’s online self-service portal. Bandwidth flexes can be done immediately or scheduled up to one year in advance.

Keith Langridge, vice president of network services at BT, said: “Bandwidth on demand is a great example of how we’re giving our global customers more agility and control in the areas where they need it most, helping them become digital businesses. The new feature is part of our Dynamic Network Services programme, which harnesses the latest SDN (software-defined networking) and NFV (network functions virtualisation) technologies to deliver more flexible and efficient network solutions. Through this programme we are bringing to life yet another great new global capability to help our customers meet their connectivity needs.”

The Bandwidth on demand service can be ordered by IP Connect Global customers with BT-managed network equipment on-site. Access infrastructure capable of providing the on demand peak bandwidth must also be in place.

For more information on BT’s Dynamic Network Services, visit www.bt.com/dyns.

