Evolution Fresh Announces 2018 Innovations

Cold-pressed juice trailblazer Evolution Fresh today previewed its 2018 innovations: seven new organic smoothies that combine cold-pressed fruit and vegetable juice with probiotics, coconutmilk and other functional ingredients. These new functional smoothies allow for market expansion beyond super-premium juice to include premium functional beverages.

The new Evolution Fresh® Daily Probiotic Smoothies and Complete Smoothies were crafted in response to increased consumer interest in gut health and healthy snacking.[1]

“We know a growing number of people are looking for more from their juice,” said Ryan Ziegelmann, president, Evolution Fresh. “With our expansion into functional beverages, we are putting 24 years of experience to work to authentically expand what cold-pressed, high pressure processed juice can deliver. Our new functional smoothies combine our cold-pressed juices with ingredients with functional benefits like probiotics, fiber and plant-based protein.”

Attendees of the 2017 Natural Products Expo East tradeshow will be among the first to taste the Evolution Fresh® Daily Probiotic Smoothie line, featuring four new organic smoothies, and the Evolution Fresh® Complete Smoothie line, featuring three new organic smoothies. Each new smoothie was crafted to offer “7 Benefits to Help You Thrive” which include: prebiotics and live probiotics, immune health support, digestive health support, protein utilization support, energy, nutrition and plant-based ingredients.[2]

New Evolution Fresh® Daily Probiotic Smoothies

The new organic Daily Probiotic Smoothies from Evolution Fresh combine a coconutmilk base with juice from cold-pressed fruits and vegetables and a day’s worth of probiotics (1 billion CFUs).

Organic Date-licious Greens: A balance of green vegetables with whole leaf spinach and kale, and sweet citrus notes

Organic Banana Date: Sweet banana with creamy vanilla notes and the brightness of citrus

Organic Dark Chocolate Orange: Notes of delicious dark chocolate covered orange finished with a hint of ginger

Organic Mango Chai: Ripe mango complemented with a blend of cinnamon, cardamom and spices from brewed Chai

New Evolution Fresh® Complete Smoothies: Probiotics + Protein + Fiber

Evolution Fresh® Complete Smoothies are multifunctional beverages combining great taste with a day’s worth of probiotics (1 billion CFUs) to support digestive wellness, plant-based protein for satiety and fiber for digestion. Evolution Fresh® Complete Smoothies will be debuting in three unique flavors in Summer 2018:

Organic Greens: Sweet and savory green vegetables rounded with a blend of orange, apple and pineapple

Organic Strawberry: Delicious strawberries, tart and sweet, the taste of summer

Organic Banana: A well-rounded balance of classic ripe banana, creamy vanilla and a citrus twist

Commitment to 100 percent Organic by 2019

As Evolution Fresh expands into the functional beverage category, the brand is also doubling down on its mission to source quality produce by announcing a commitment to offering 100 percent organic products by 2019. As Evolution Fresh works with farmers to source organic produce, sustainability will continue to be a focus for the brand. Today, more than 80 percent of the produce used in Evolution Fresh® juices is grown within 400 miles of its 264,000 square-foot juicery in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Unveiling a Fresh New Look

In addition, Evolution Fresh® is debuting a fresh new look that showcases the vibrant spectrum of each juice’s ingredients in transparent bottles. Ingredients are listed on the front of the bottle so customers can see the real quality ingredients they will taste. Evolution Fresh will also be making more of its signature juices available in the 11fl oz size when the new look hits the refrigerated section in February 2018.

About Evolution Fresh, Inc.

Evolution Fresh offers cold-pressed juice and smoothies that provide wholesome and delicious nutrition to consumers. Evolution Fresh takes a different approach to crafting its cold-pressed juice – it presses and squeezes vegetables and fruits, bottles the juice cold and uses high-pressure processing (HPP) to help protect flavors and nutrients. Acquired by Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in 2011, Starbucks and Evolution Fresh seek to make incredible nutrition widely accessible. To learn more about Evolution Fresh and our cold-pressed difference, please visit www.EvolutionFresh.com.

[1] Sources: AMG SA Survey, Evolution Fresh: Natural Channel + FDM Shopper Study, July 2016. Question: For what occasions do you buy super premium juice product?

[2] As part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle