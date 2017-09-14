Top-quality carbon and aluminum components bolster the technical substance of the latest special-edition BMW lifestyle bike, while a Marina Bay Blue Metallic exclusive paint finish enhances its aesthetic sophistication.

Like its big brother, the BMW M5 high-performance sedan, the BMW M Bike Limited Carbon Edition – which is limited to a production run of 500 examples – demonstrates exceptional dynamics and agility.

The hydro-formed aluminum frame of the BMW M Bike Limited Carbon Edition is skillfully combined with another lightweight material: carbon. The fork, seat posts and spacers are all made from this premium material and ensure the bike impresses as an agile and top-performing sports machine.

Like its automotive inspiration, the two-wheeled sportster underscores its confident character and spreads delight among BMW M fans and beyond with its distinctive Marina Bay Blue Metallic color scheme.

The eye-catching design concept is complemented by high-quality technical components, such as 28 x 2.0 Continental CruiseCONTACT tires with “safety system” and hydraulic Shimano BR-M315 disk brakes for maximum safety.

Each of the 500 examples of the BMW M Bike has a “Limited Carbon Edition” badge and comes with its own certificate.

The BMW M Bike Limited Carbon Edition is available from selected BMW Dealers. All other models in the BMW bicycle range and related equipment can be ordered at shop.bmw.com.

Manufacturer’s recommended retail price :

BMW M Bike Limited Carbon Edition: €1.400,00