Shell in collaboration with Honda and Toyota to Bring Seven New Hydrogen Refueling Stations to California
California Energy Commission approves seven hydrogen stations and grants $16 million award
On August 9, the California Energy Commission (Energy Commission) awarded a grant of $16,362,500 to Equilon Enterprises LLC a subsidiary of Shell Oil Company (collectively, “Shell”) for the introduction of seven hydrogen refueling stations in Northern California.
The hydrogen refueling stations will be built in collaboration with Honda and Toyota, who will provide financial support, at seven Shell-branded retail stations across Northern California: three in the city of San Francisco, and one in each of Berkeley, Sacramento, Citrus Heights and Walnut Creek.
The Energy Commission awarded the grant through its Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Program (ARFVTP), which invests up to $100 million every year to support innovations in transportation and fuel technologies that help California meet its energy, clean air, and climate change goals.
The hydrogen refueling stations will be installed in strategic locations within the existing network of Shell-branded retail stations, offering existing and future fuel cell electric vehicle drivers high-quality service with simple and straightforward car refueling in minutes.
“We are grateful to the California Energy Commission for grant funding that will enable customers to choose hydrogen fuel alongside gasoline and diesel,“ Oliver Bishop, Hydrogen general manager for Shell Exploration and Production Company, said. ”We will apply our worldwide experience of more than 100 years in marketing transportation fuels to the success of these hydrogen refueling stations. We are also grateful for the contributions of Honda, Toyota, and Anglo American Platinum to these seven stations,” stated . “A range of different fuels and vehicle technologies will be needed to meet transport needs in a low carbon energy future. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are one of these solutions.”
“Toyota and Shell have a long-standing relationship in support of hydrogen infrastructure development, dating back to the 2009 opening of Shell’s only dedicated hydrogen refueling station at our facility in Torrance, California,” Craig Scott, Advanced Technology Vehicle senior manager, Toyota Motor North America, said. “Toyota is excited to work with such a forward-thinking energy company as we transition to a cleaner, hydrogen future.”
"Honda believes fuel cell technology has great potential to address society’s energy and environmental concerns,” Steve Center, vice president, Connected and Environmental Business Development for American Honda Motor Co., Inc., said. “With companies like Shell supporting hydrogen refueling infrastructure, the motoring public and the investment communities will take note that hydrogen is going to be a major part of the future of clean, low carbon mobility.”
“The California Energy Commission is pleased to support the adoption of zero-emission fuel cell electric cars through the expansion of California’s network of hydrogen refueling stations,” Janea A. Scott, Energy commissioner, said. “The Commission looks forward to continuing its work with private and public partners to help transform California’s transportation system to help the state achieve its greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals, improve air quality, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.”
CAUTIONARY NOTE
The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement “Shell”, “Shell group” and “Royal Dutch Shell” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies. ‘‘Subsidiaries’’, “Shell subsidiaries” and “Shell companies” as used in this announcement refer to companies over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as “joint ventures” and “joint operations” respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as “associates”. The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in a venture, partnership or company, after exclusion of all third-party interest.
This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Royal Dutch Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Royal Dutch Shell to market risks and statements expressing management’s expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as ‘‘anticipate’’, ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘expect’’, ‘‘goals’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘may’’, ‘‘objectives’’, ‘‘outlook’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘probably’’, ‘‘project’’, ‘‘risks’’, “schedule”, ‘‘seek’’, ‘‘should’’, ‘‘target’’, ‘‘will’’ and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Royal Dutch Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this announcement, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell’s products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; and (m) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this announcement. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Royal Dutch Shell’s 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 (available at www.shell.com/investor and www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward looking statements contained in this announcement and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this announcement. Neither Royal Dutch Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.
We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this announcement that United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. U.S. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.
Shell
Once operational, the seven hydrogen refueling stations covered by the grant award will bring the number of hydrogen refueling stations Shell is operating in California to nine. Shell and its affiliates within the Shell Group of Companies are taking part in various initiatives to encourage the adoption of hydrogen as a transport fuel. In Germany, the Shell group is working with the government and industry partners in a cross-sector joint venture, H2 Mobility Germany, to support the development of a nationwide expansion of hydrogen refueling stations. Shell currently operates two hydrogen refueling stations in California, located in Newport Beach and Torrance.
Honda Commitment to the Environment
Based on its vision of “Blue Skies for our Children,” Honda is working to advance technologies that address society’s environmental and energy concerns. Honda is targeting a 50 percent reduction in its total company CO2emissions on a global basis by 2050, compared to 2000 levels. The company also is striving to realize significant growth in sales of electrified vehicles, which includes the introduction of the Honda Clarity series of vehicles, beginning with the hydrogen-powered Clarity Fuel Cell vehicle, launched in 2016, followed by a new Clarity Electricand Clarity Plug-In Hybrid in 2017.
Honda also is endeavoring to reduce the environmental impact of its products throughout their life cycles, including the reduction of energy use and emissions from its production, distribution and sales. This includes the Honda Environmental Leadership Award Program, through which more than 150 U.S. Honda and Acura dealers have reduced CO2 emissions by more than 34,000 metric tons.
Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM), creator of the Prius hybrid and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to building vehicles for the way people live through the Toyota and Lexus brands. Over the past 60 years, Toyota has built more than 30 million cars and trucks in North America, where it operates 14 manufacturing plants and directly employ more than 44,000 people. Toyota’s 1,800 North American dealerships sold nearly 2.6 million cars and trucks in 2016 – and about 85 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 15 years are still on the road today.
As one of the world’s largest automakers, Toyota is in a unique position to shape the future of mobility. That’s why in 2015, Toyota announced the global Environmental Challenge 2050, an ambitious set of six challenges to ultimately create a net positive impact on the planet. The six challenges address four complex environmental issues facing communities around the world: carbon, water availability/quality, material usage/recyclability, and biodiversity.
