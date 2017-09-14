Volkswagen Group China recalls vehicles with Takata front airbags

Acting upon an advice from the Chinese safety authority, Volkswagen Group China will be recalling around 4,900,000 vehicles of the brands FAW-VW, SAIC-VW and FAW-Audi, plus import vehicles of the Volkswagen, Audi, Seat and Skoda brands. This is due to possibly faulty front airbags from supplier Takata.

By taking this action, the companies are responding to an advice from the Chinese safety authority. To date there has been no known case of a defective Takata front airbag in any Volkswagen Group vehicle anywhere in the world.