FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Contec Global Group / AfriOne Provides Chibok Survivors With Tools For Financial and Technological Empowerment

As many academic calendars in Nigeria get underway, AfriOne, renowned developer of the first Nigerian-‘In Country’ produced smartphone, alongside its international conglomerate, Contec Global Group, have together announced at a Forum held in Lagos in tandem with Nigerian Vice President Osinbajo and select representatives from the Federal Government (FG) that the innovative enterprise will, in yet another milestone of public-private-partnership (PPP) driven achievement, be providing many of the surviving victims of the ‘Chibok 200’ with vital financial and educational resources such as tablets, smartphones, and laptop computers.



All parties will be offering these tools to provide a modicum of financial and technological liberation to the Chibok survivors, both those who have returned safely and “…those who we still hold out hope for,” stated Sahir Berry, Founder and Managing Director, AfriOne.



Through being equipped with an array of today wholly-necessary mobile technology, it is planned that the girls once kidnapped in 2014 from the Government Secondary School in Borno State (the latter translated in English to ‘The Home of Peace’) by the militant cabal Boko Haram, will be able to join classmates and colleagues in pursuing academic ambition and achievement through connectivity, restoring ties to their respective communities and families in the process.



Sahir Berry continued that he “…is inspired by the strength of these girls and uplifted by their safe return home. This gift is ultimately about regaining a sense of security and control in their daily lives. AfriOne and Contec Global are delighted to contribute to the empowerment of the returned young women and to their re-integration in to society through the provision of our in-country-produced mobile technology”.



Sahir was joined by Federal Government representatives when meeting the survivors and at that time, made the announcement of the joint offering.



Roheen Berry, Managing Director, Contec Global Group, added that “…with these gifts, we fulfill our mantra of ‘AfriOne for Everyone’; the girls will be able to feel at ease, re-gain independence, and be able to pursue their individual goals and aspirations with autonomy, made possible here through the latest, greatest and proudly Nigerian technology.”



***ENDS***



About AfriOne



AfriOne is the proud manufacturer of the first in-country produced Nigerian smartphone. Accomplished within its state of the art factories in Ilupeju, AfriOne provides advanced mobile technology such as tablets, smart-mobile tech and laptop computers to the public at affordable price-points, aiming to increase connectivity in-country and meet the rising demands of globalization.



About Contec Global Group



Contec Global Group is a family run, multinational enterprise providing technology-based solutions to everyday challenges. Specializing in innovation-driven business, Contec has a range of subsidiary enterprises that develop targeted products aimed to resolve the many unique regional challenges that come with globalization and its impetus of diversification.



Operating in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Europe, its solutions focus on sustainable development in the areas of biometric security, hospitality, vehicle manufacturing, agriculture, FinTech, mobile technology, ICT and power generation.



Editor’s Note:



Media Inquiries for AfriOne and/or Contec Global can be forwarded to International Counsel, Mr. Sam Amsterdam of Amsterdam Group Public Relations Inc. - sam@AmsterdamGroup.net

