Aramco’s East-West pipelines system honored by industry consortium

Based at the at The University of Texas at Austin, the CII is a non-profit consortium of owners, engineering-contractors, and supplier firms from public and private arenas.

Its 2017 CII Implementation Award was presented to Aramco during an official ceremony at the CII Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida. Each year, the conference draws together senior leadership in the construction industry and academia from throughout the world.

“This is a great honor,” said Mansour S. Al-Shehri, manager of Aramco’s East-West Pipelines Projects Department. “The CII award not only recognizes the team’s success in developing an optimal work environment, but also spotlights Saudi Aramco as a global leader in the capital projects industry.”

The awards committee selected Aramco for both its excellent project execution strategies, as well as effective use of CII best practices.

Al-Shehri said the company followed two key objectives for success; to establish and achieve critical project milestones and eliminate potential hurdles. Additionally, professional development was given a high priority: “Our team members were actively involved in formulating best practice procedures, using industry benchmarks as well as their own worksite experience for lessons learned”.

One particular CII standard adopted by Aramco is called “Zero Accident Techniques,” which includes site-specific safety programs and implementation, auditing, and incentives.

The company is expanding its Master Gas System to help meet the Kingdom’s increased demand for natural gas as the industrial sector grows. The project execution is being carried out in two phases. The Master Gas System lets Aramco use or market nearly all of the gas associated with oil production and all nonassociated gas produced from deep gas reservoirs.