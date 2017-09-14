Sam Rockwell, Tatiana Maslany, Sverrir Gudnason Receive Imdb Starmeter Awards In Toronto

IMDb Founder and CEO Col Needham presented IMDb STARmeter Awards to Sam Rockwell, Tatiana Maslany and Sverrir Gudnason in the IMDb Studio at the Visa Infinite Lounge in Toronto. Rockwell and Maslany were each honored as a “Fan Favorite,” and Sverrir received an award in the “Breakout Star” category. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize entertainment industry luminaries who are fan favorites on IMDbPro’s STARmeter chart, which is determined by the actual search behavior of IMDb’s more than 250 million unique monthly visitors worldwide.

Previous IMDb STARmeter Award recipients include Brie Larson, Felicity Jones, Peter Dinklage, Olivia Wilde, Bryce Dallas Howard, Miles Teller and Stan Lee.

Sam Rockwell has brought a long roster of unforgettable characters to life, including playing Chuck Barris in CONFESSIONS OF A DANGEROUS MIND, Nicolas Cage’s con artist protégé in MATCHSTICK MEN, astronaut Sam Bell in MOON, wrongfully convicted Kenny Waters in Tony Goldwyn’s CONVICTION, Jesse James gang member Charley Ford in THE ASSASSINATION OF JESSE JAMES BY THE COWARD ROBERT FORD and Billy Bickle in SEVEN PSYCHOPATHS. He stars in two films at TIFF this year: THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI and WOMAN WALKS AHEAD.

In writer/director Martin McDonagh’s darkly comedic THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, Rockwell plays an officer whose potential is self-sabotaged by intolerance and a wildly erratic temper. After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter’s murder case, Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand) makes a bold move, commissioning three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at the town’s revered chief of police (Woody Harrelson).

Maslany stars in STRONGER, the inspiring true story of Jeff Bauman (Jake Gyllenhaal), an ordinary man who captured the hearts of his city and the world to become a symbol of hope following the infamous 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Jeff was at the marathon to try and win back his ex-girlfriend Erin (Maslany). Jeff’s deeply personal account of the heroic journey tests a family’s bond, defines a community’s pride and inspires his inner courage to overcome devastating adversity. The film is directed by David Gordon Green.

BORG/MCENROE tells the story of the epic rivalry between Swedish tennis legend Björn Borg (Gudnason) and his greatest adversary, the brash American John McEnroe (Shia LaBeouf), which came to a head during the 1980 Wimbledon Championships. Directed by Janus Metz and written by Ronnie Sandahl, the film made its world premiere as TIFF’s Opening Night Gala.

