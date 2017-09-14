Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac wins ‘Off Road’ magazine’s reader’s choice award for the fifth time in a row.

Goodyear continues its success story in this year’s reader’s choice section of ‘Off Road’ magazine. For the fifth consecutive time, the Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tire was voted as the best off-road tire by readers.[1]

‘Off Road’ readers could choose their favorite tire out of eleven contenders. The Wrangler DuraTrac came out as the favorite, with 21.3 percent voting for the Goodyear tire. More than 20,000 readers took part, nominating their favorite off-road tire as well as their favorite off-road vehicle.

The Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac has been designed especially for heavy off-road driving, and thanks to its durability and versatility, vehicles can tackle challenging terrain.

“This award is particularly important for us because the readers of ‘Off Road’ magazine are true experts with high demands when it comes to off-road tires. It shows that the Wrangler DuraTrac lives up to its promises,” said Mike Rytokoski, Chief Marketing Officer Europe at Goodyear.

‘Off Road’ magazine’s reader’s choice awards can look back on a long tradition in choosing the best off-road vehicles. The awards have been running since 1982, with the award for best off-road tire being introduced in the last five years. A category which Goodyear has won every year since its launch.

