Chevron Announces $1 Million for Hurricane Irma Relief

Chevron U.S.A. Inc. announced a contribution of $1 million from Chevron and the Chevron Global Community Fund to assist with efforts to recover from the damage done by Hurricane Irma.

“Chevron makes every effort to support the communities where we operate, particularly in times of need,” said Dale Walsh, president of Chevron Americas Products. “Our hearts go out to all those affected by this storm.”

The commitment includes a $600,000 donation to the American Red Cross from the Chevron Global Community Fund to support immediate relief efforts throughout the impacted regions. Another $400,000 is from Chevron’s Fuel Your School program, which would normally be made available based on fuel sales, going to DonorsChoose.org for local public school classroom projects in south Florida.

In addition, the company will match any donations made to the relief efforts by its employees and retirees.

Chevron has a large retail presence in Florida, Georgia and Alabama, supplying more than 2,000 independently-owned Chevron and Texaco stations from a total of 17 terminals – including five terminals owned and operated by Chevron.

The Fuel Your School program has raised a total of $2 million since 2013 to fund public school classroom projects in Miami-Dade County, with the support of local Chevron and Texaco marketers. In addition to Chevron’s $400,000 contribution for 2017, another $100,000 will be donated by local marketers. Please visit fuelyourschool.com for updates and program eligibility.

These commitments follow Chevron’s $1 million donation to the American Red Cross for response to Hurricane Harvey, along with another $1 million for DonorsChoose.org. Chevron continues to stay abreast of recovery efforts and needs assessments moving forward.

