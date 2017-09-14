The City Council throws its support behind the San Sebastian Festival

The Mayor of San Sebastián Eneko Goia and José Luis Rebordinos, Director of the San Sebastian Film Festival, have presented the City of Donostia / San Sebastian Audience Award. The economic worth of the City Council’s contribution as Sponsor of the Audience Award is €80,000.

This initiative, born on the occasion of the European Capital of Culture and which remains as a legacy of San Sebastian 2016, is a tribute paid by the City Council to the locals, who will decide the prize.

On the other hand, the City Council, together with the Festival, will distribute 1,000 tickets for the Zinemaldia among unemployed and elderly locals from San Sebastián, whose economic situation makes going to the cinema difficult for them.

Films in the Pearls Section will be the candidates for the Award. This is a selection of feature films to have been acclaimed by critics and/or to have received awards at other international festivals. The films will be screened at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre and the audience will cast their votes to decide the winner. The award will be presented at the Festival Closing Gala.

The City of Donostia / San Sebastian Audience Award has two different parts: a 1st Award for Best Film, with 50,000 euros, and a 2nd Award for Best European Film, with 20,000 euros. The two films will be forever linked to the city by this award.

Free tickets for unemployed and elderly inhabitants of San Sebastián

