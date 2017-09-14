Freeport-McMoRan Extends Collaboration with Accenture to Deliver Connected Mine Solution to North and South American Mining Operations

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., a premier international natural resources company, has awarded Accenture (NYSE: ACN) a five-year agreement to extend the implementation of the Accenture Connected Mine solution and drive greater digital transformation of mining operations. Use of the solution will expand from Freeport-McMoRan’s Morenci, Arizona, open-pit copper mine to three other locations in North America and new installations at its Cerro Verde, Peru mine, with new features added to the digital platform.

This Connected Mine solution, built for Freeport-McMoRan by Accenture and Avanade using the patented Accenture Connected Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) on Microsoft Azure, provides a single application that can quickly alert personnel so they can prevent productivity and safety risks before they become a problem.



In addition to rules-based alerts based on real-time mine data to reduce machine downtime and inventory costs, the solution combines mobile, cloud and analytics to more effectively track asset utilization and yields. The solution leverages the patented Accenture Cloud Platform to add computing power, as needed, and launch new capabilities and services for the business in a matter of days, as flexibility is critical in a highly volatile commodity business.

Advanced data analytics, visualizations and specific recommendations communicated in near real-time to mine supervisors help drive intelligent operations with greater business insights to unlock new value.



“Connected Mine puts relevant information in the field to let supervisors be more effective in achieving desired results. Additionally, this platform acts as a conduit to effectively operationalize critical findings from our data analytics programs,” said Cory A. Stevens, VP Operational Improvement, Freeport-McMoRan. “Connected Mine assists us in advancing our improvement programs to realize value in terms of improved safety, cost reduction and increased production.”

Added Bertrand (Bert) Odinet, VP and CIO, Freeport-McMoRan, “The extended deployment of the Connected Mine solution not only uses digital technologies to enhance our mining operations, but adds substantial value by creating a framework for measuring improvement. It will provide context and actionable information for our field teams. We also expect it to reduce miscommunication as the platform makes data readily available almost real-time to all parties, both upstream and downstream.”



Amy Dale, managing director and client account lead, Accenture Resources, noted, “We are delighted that Freeport-McMoRan is extending the deployment of our Connected Mine solution. When faced with industry challenges including low commodity prices and declining ore grades, there’s a pressing need for miners to adapt their strategies and capitalize on innovative digital tools and capabilities to drive operational excellence. Freeport-McMoRan is at the forefront of that vanguard.”



Beyond the geographical expansion, Accenture and Avanade will continue to build new functionality into the Connected Mine solution, including dynamic mine planning, drill visualization and blast optimization. These and other enhancements target increased response times to mining process issues via real-time alerts to supervisors armed with ruggedized tablets and mobile phones.

