Nokia offers a look at the future of television at IBC

Nokia sees a future of TV where consumers access highly personalized and customizable content from anyone, at any time, anywhere and on any device

Innovations in screen technology, data collection, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and automated algorithms are driving rapid change in television that will require operators to evolve their role in the ecosystem

To support this vision, Nokia expands Velocix portfolio with debut of the Virtualized User Experience Platform (UXP) to deliver personalized experiences via the cloud

Nokia unveiled a glimpse of the future of entertainment with the release of its “From Television to Any Vision” report, which forecasts how entertainment content will be discovered, accessed and enjoyed, resulting in a dramatically different consumer experience by 2025.

Presented in an extensive white paper , imagined through video and made tangible through demonstrations at Nokia suite #17, Hall 15 at IBC, “Any Vision” is targeted at the broader television industry, outlining the foundation needed for creating an immersive, dynamic and highly personalized consumer entertainment experience. Nokia is committed to working closely with operators and others to help make decisions today that will enable the promise of Any Vision in the near future.

“Mainstream consumers are demanding ubiquitous access to content they care about across a range of screens and display devices - whether at home or on the go. As the explosion of video delivery options continues to feed that demand, we believe television as we know it today will be unrecognizable by 2025,” said Paul Larbey, head of Nokia’s IP Video business. “We are seeing the changes already. The challenge for operators is helping it all evolve in a coherent and connected fashion that maximizes the power of the technologies driving innovation. Our role is to provide our partners with tools they can immediately implement to offer a seamless and personal experience to their ultimate consumer.”

With innovations in screen technology, data collection, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and automated algorithms driving rapid change, harnessing the power of these influences to deliver focused and personalized experiences will require operators to evolve their role in the ecosystem. A pathway to new offerings involves moving the functionalities that control the delivery and curation of content from the home and proprietary devices into the cloud. To that end, the Nokia Virtualized User Experience platform (UXP), which was also launched today as part of Nokia’s Velocix portfolio of IP Video innovation solutions, enables operators to dynamically build and render a consistent and personalized consumer experience based on location, device type, moment in time and a host of other data points and factors.

The Any Vision concept is built around the proposition that any show from anyone can be enjoyed on any surface at any time. A smartphone or tablet will serve as the anchor device, while aggregation of broadcast and IP-delivered content via advanced algorithms will recommend programming based on personal interest, social media engagement, daily schedule and other criteria. Ultimately, this will enable consumers to access content in a highly personalized and customizable environment, unconstrained by linear programming and walled garden accounts.

“The popularity of smartphones, consumers’ shift towards streaming media consumption and the emergence of an ”app economy“ are driving rapid and wholesale change in the over $600 billion-plus Pay TV and VOD industry,” noted Paul Erickson, senior analyst at IHS Markit. “What the industry will look like over the next five to ten years will be shaped largely by how and whether content distributors and aggregators act proactively to take advantage of these changes over the long run, as opposed to reactively responding in the present.”

Movement toward Any Vision will drive advances in network architecture such as creating massive scale access, moving intelligence and cloud resources to the network edge and developing modular video platforms on a microservices architecture. Conceived by Nokia with operators as a key constituency, Any Vision charts a course for Nokia and its partners into the future.

“Service and technology providers, network operators, content owners, aggregators and others across the online video value chain have been key drivers of the IP video revolution and staggering consumer adoption,” said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Streaming Video Alliance. “As video delivery transitions into IP data streams, we expect these same players will be at the forefront of creating immersive, next generation experiences that dramatically expand consumer engagement.”

More information about the Any Vision reality enabled by the Velocix solutions, plus the implications for the industry, can be found at nokia.ly/anyvision

Resources

Video: Your video. Your way. Your time .

White paper: Any Vision - Implications for TV Operators

White paper: Any Vision - the highly personalized future of television

Brochure: Any Vision - the highly personalized future of television

Press release: Nokia delivers highly customizable, cloud-based platform for creating “any screen” TV experiences

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry’s most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. nokia.com