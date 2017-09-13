SWISS launches a new pass for flights departing from Geneva

In response to changes in its customers’ travel patterns, SWISS and the Lufthansa Innovation Hub have developed an innovative pass to improve passenger comfort and service quality.

The trial sales period will run from 20 September to 31 December 2017. During this time, customers will be able to buy their passes on www.flightpass.ch. The pass will cover 10 one-way flights to be flown within 12 months of the date of purchase. Bookings can be made for up to 6 months after buying the pass. Two types of passes are available:

The “Discover Europe Pass” at CHF 799.00, which offers 10 one-way tickets between Geneva and most European destinations. Bookings can be made up to 21 days prior to departure. An ideal pass for frequent flyers.

The “City Pass” from CHF 999.00, which offers 10 one-way tickets between Geneva and a destination of your choice in Europe. Bookings can be made up to 7 days prior to departure. This pass will be of particular interest to those travelling regularly to a single destination.

Both options offer many benefits; more flexible advance booking periods, a wide range of destinations within the SWISS network and stable prices. Customers will also enjoy the simplified, quick and efficient reservation platform.

